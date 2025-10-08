Ethan Klein accuses HasanAbi of animal cruelty for allegedly using shock collar to control his dog

Ethan Klein has accused HasanAbi of animal cruelty. The American YouTuber and comedian reacted to a video of Hasan allegedly using a shock controller to control his dog’s movements during a Twitch livestream.

In a video shared by Klein on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 7, HasanAbi is seen complaining to his Twitch audience about the network in Los Angeles, while his dog, Kaya, sleeps on a platform a few feet away from him. The dog moves away from its position, and the streamer reacts by pressing something out of the camera frame, which causes the dog to yelp and return to its original position.

HasanAbi complains that his mother has spoiled the dog and that it “is such a baby.”

Klein shared the video on Instagram and labeled Hassan’s actions as “animal cruelty.”

He wrote:

“Horrifying animal cruelty caught on camera by Hasan as he activates her shock collar for one tiny step off of her bed.”

And added:

“She cries in pain, poor baby. I always thought it was extremely bizarre that his young, energetic puppy never stepped off her bed. That has to be the result of some brutally strict training.”

“This is deeply psychopathic behavior,” Ethan Klein says as he accuses Twitch streamer HasanAbi of animal cruelty

Klein continued to share his opinion on Hasan’s video with his dog and described the latter’s actions as “deeply psychopathic behavior.” He is concerned about Hasan’s level of control over his dog:

"This is deeply psychopathic behavior, exerting this level of control over a meek animal and then turning his anger on HER for crying out in pain. Very disturbing."

Klein shared an old clip of HasanAbi allegedly admitting to owning a shock collar. In the clip, the streamer said that his roommate wanted him to use a shock collar on his dog, but he couldn’t do it even though he had bought it:

“My old roommate wanted me to use a shock collar… I couldn’t do it. I still have it; I bought it. They are incredibly effective, but I couldn’t do it.”

Another streamer, Anisa Jomha, defended HasanAbi on X, saying that she had met Kaya and didn’t see a shock collar on the dog.

HasanAbi has denied allegations of using a shock collar on his dog in a new video. He said that his dog was well-cared for, and the accusations came from “crazy haters.”

He added that Kaya yelped because she “clipped herself on something when getting off the bed.”