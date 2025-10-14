"This dude lied straight to your face" - Wade Plemons reacts to HasanAbi appearing to move his dog's shock collar remote out of view in a video

HasanAbi is in the middle of a massive controversy, (Photo via Instagram/@hasandpiker)

HasanAbi had recently been in headlines after getting accused of using a shock collar on his pet dog Kaya. While Hasan has clearly denied the allegations and even claimed that Kaya has become a "spoiled" dog, the accusations did not seem to stop. From netizens to fellow content creators and streamers, many have called him out, based on these allegations.

On October 13, Wade Plemons criticized HasanAbi and reacted to a viral clip in which the latter was seemingly moving the alleged shock collar remote out of view. Many speculated that the remote was to control Kaya's alleged shock collar.

Wade Plemons reacted to the video and bashed people who had been defending Hasan. According to Wade, Hasan had lied to their faces. The tweet by Wade read,

"This dude lied straight to your face... He definitely does have shock collar on the dog & a remote for it within arm’s reach. All so he can zap his dog to sit still for hours. He lied about it because he knows it’s a terrible thing to do. And all of you that rushed to defend it should be ashamed."

As of now, the tweet has garnered more than 705K views as well as over 17K likes since it was posted. While some netizens resonated with Wade's take and continued bashing Hasan, others questioned him and asked for some solid proof corroborating his claims.

PETA too chimed in into the incident since some serious allegations had been made against HasanAbi

It was not just content creators, streamers, and netizens who scrutinized HasanAbi after the accusations surfaced. PETA too chimed in and issued a statement in connection to the incident. In they statement, they implied considering Hasan's claims of not using a shock collar on his pet dog. The statement read,

"Hasan Piker has denied using a shock collar on his dog, and we hope that's true because shock collars are dangerous and downright cruel."

The organization further shed light on the other cons of using a shock collar on an animal, that would include burn wounds as well as chronic anxiety. Meanwhile, HasanAbi made some remarks after the allegations started going viral and many started reacted. According to reports by The Times of India, Hasan sarcastically said,

"Yes, I am incredibly abusive... to the not only best trained, but also the best behaving and most spoiled dog on the planet."

While clarifying Kaya's yelping on livestream, Hasan claimed that she cried in pain after accidentally clipping herself while trying to get off from her bed. Hasan added that there was no usage of any shock collar at the time. Thus, despite the serious accusations, HasanAbi denied any wrongdoing related to his pet dog.

As previously mentioned, several creators reacted to the incident. Pokimane and LiliPichu announced that they would not release their video with HasanAbi, keeping in mind the seriousness of the allegations.