What did Twitch CEO say about Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed’s place on the streaming Mount Rushmore?

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 09: Dan Clancy, CEO, Twitch, speaks at the Channels live podcast at the Vox Media Podcast Stage presented by Smartsheet At SXSW on March 09, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Vox Media)

Recently, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy shared his thoughts on the streaming Mount Rushmore, specifically mentioning Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed. Now, a new video blows up fast on X. In the video, we can see Twitch CEO Dan Clancy speaking on the big streamer list. He said Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed are big names now. But, they are not in that top-four spot yet. He also revealed that Kai was mentioned only because he posed the question during the conversation, sparking fresh debate across the Twitch community.

Recently, in a previous live streaming with some great streamers, Clancy indicated that New York-based streamer Kai Cenat made it onto his personal Mount Rushmore of best streamers at the bequest of Cenat himself. Ninja, Pokimane, and CohhCarnage also appeared on the four-person list.

Now, Clancy cited that IShowSpeed was originally included but then removed as it was hard to cut the list of picks down to only four. The announcement also created a large amount of online discussion, some arguing that it celebrated some of the most influential figures in the history of streaming.

Twitch CEO says Kai Cenat is rising, and IShowSpeed is being replaced by KSO on streaming Mount Rushmore

The current debate of the Mount Rushmore of streamers has just been discussed by Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, who presented his vision of the existing popular streamers. Although Clancy had to agree with the increasing power of Kai Cenat, the list, in his opinion, was to be more historically oriented than popular nowadays.

He stated that while Cenat is a significant name in the modern day, he is not currently in a position to be discussed as a member of the elite of streaming. In his words:

"Say you kind of it probably should be more historical. No, in other words, Kai is big now, but you know, arguably. Now he asked me so I had to put him on there but are you it? Like look you are great but you can't be on the Mount Rushmore yet."

Clancy also commented on the fact that IShowSpeed was his original choice, and he substituted him with KSO later, after taking into account the greater context and the contribution of each streamer. He continued saying:

Initially, when I was doing it, and because, of course, part of it is just don't remember people. And initially I mentioned Speed, and then it was like 'oh no,' and I swapped Speed for KSO."

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!