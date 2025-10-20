AmericanDad seemingly references HasanAbi as he asks Twitch CEO Dan Clancy if the streamer would be held accountable over his 9/11 remarks

ANKARA, TURKEY - OCTOBER 6: The logo of "Twitch" is displayed on a smartphone in Ankara, Turkey on October 6, 2021. (Photo by Hakan Nural/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A video of Twitch streamer AmericanDad asking CEO Dan Clancy seemingly about HasanAbi has been going viral on social media platforms. While talking to Dan, the streamer first mentioned that he had been on Twitch for nine years now and that he was also a US veteran. AmericanDad added that he had served in the Army and was deployed in Afghanistan as well.

The Twitch streamer then made references to comments about the US "deserving" 9/11. This made netizens speculate that AmericanDad was talking about HasanAbi, who made this comment back in August 2019. At the time Hasan received massive scrutiny on social media. Calling veterans a "protected group on Twitch," AmericanDad said,

"So I was just wondering, I've heard comments about the United States deserve 9-11, PTSD, veterans deserve that, When are we going to start holding other streamers accountable for stuff like that, regardless of social status?"

Clancy responded to this query too and said,

"You used certain examples, and some of those examples led to enforcement. It's always a very tricky process, because part of what we need to do is have a set of community guidelines."

Dan Clancy further clarified that the views of streamers on the platform were not necessarily the views shared by the platform too. The video got circulated multiple times on X, formerly known as Twitter. Many netizens shared their take on the streamer's question and Clancy's response. A lot of netizens praised the streamer for putting across such a question.

HasanAbi has recently been in headlines for multiple reasons, including animal abuse allegations

HasanAbi's 2019 remarks about 9/11 surfaced around the time when he already found himself in the middle of another serious controversy. For the unversed, he has been accused of using a shock collar on his pet dog Kaya. Many netizens and fellow content creators bashed him on the basis of the allegations.

Meanwhile, Hasan has maintained his innocence and claimed to have never used such a thing on Kaya. The streamer further added that Kaya was, in fact, a very spoiled dog, particularly by his mother. Amid this drama, multiple clips surfaced on social media, suggesting that he was apparently using a shock collar on his dog.

According to reports by The Express Tribune, Kaya's dog sitter, Caroline Kwan, broke silence amid this controversy. Kwan reportedly defended HasanAbi and claimed that he had not used a shock collar on the dog. Kwan claimed that she recognized the collar, as she had seen it on Kaya before. According to her, it was a vibration collar that had its prongs removed.

Caroline Kwan then went about saying that Kaya yelped in pain after accidentally hitting the bedframe and not due to a shock collar. Her comments, however, did not convince everyone, and many still believed that HasanAbi had done animal cruelty.

As far as his comments about 9/11 are concerned, HasanAbi had previously apologized for the same. During an interview with TYT founder and host Cenk Uygur, Hasan said that he should have made better use of language.