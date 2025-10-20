"Biggest user and manipulator": Married at First Sight UK fans criticize Julia-Ruth for leading Divarni on emotionally

Julia-Ruth and Divarni (Image via Instagram/@julee_aaah)

Married at First Sight UK season 10 returned with a new episode on October 19, 2025.

It saw Divarni and Julia-Ruth get into a heated argument when he confronted her about lying to the others about their intimate life.

While they were intimate with each other, Julia-Ruth had been telling everyone that they hadn’t. When questioned why, she said she did not want to speak about s*x on camera.

Matters escalated in the latest episode, when Divarni found out that Julia-Ruth had also been telling others that he was not her type.

The disclosure took him by surprise, as he later brought it up with his spouse. Julia-Ruth, when questioned, explained that she had “attraction issues,” which was why she did not think he was her type.

When pressed for details, she revealed it was his height that bothered her. Divarni accused her of leading her on emotionally, but Julia-Ruth denied the allegations.

Married at First Sight UK fans were not pleased with Julia-Ruth’s explanation and her treatment of Divarni. Consequently, they flocked to X to share their opinions of her.

“Julia-Ruth the biggest user and manipulator, leading Divarni on. Cruel cruel woman,” a netizen commented.

Many Married at First Sight UK fans called out Julia-Ruth’s behavior, saying the situation would not have been the same if things were the other way round.

“If it was the other way around and Divarni had asked Julia-Ruth to keep quiet about them having s*x the place would go insane,” a fan wrote.

“Julia Ruth saying to Divarni's face humiliating his self worth whilst acting as if she's a Victim is classic narsasstic toxic behaviour. She's demeaned Divarni to others & to his face. If the rolls had been reversed we know Divarni would had been crucified & kicked out,” another one commented.

“Julia Ruth not happy with Divarni's height - something he cannot change. Imagine if Divarni said hes not happy with her weight, or make up use, there'd be uproar,” an X user reacted.

Other Married at First Sight UK fans criticized Julia-Ruth’s demeanor and overall personality.

“Julia-Ruth is so MUGGY. Stating she’s not attracted to him, yet she has been sleeping with him, having s*x with him and saying she didnt want this to be on camera that she has been intimate. She is using him, he’s a human being. No respect. The worst participant,” a person wrote.

“Julia-Ruth is tapped. She doesn't want Divarni to talk about intimacy on camera but she's happy to tell lies about lack of intimacy on camera lol,” another commented.

“Julia-ruth is a gaslighting spoilt brat! So use to getting her own way, she sees no wrong in her toxic behaviour,” a fan posted.

What happened when Divarni confronted Julia-Ruth in episode 19 of Married at First Sight UK

After finding out Julia-Ruth had been telling others that he was not her type and would never be that, Divarni felt blindsided.

It pushed him to reconsider his relationship with Julia-Ruth, as he wondered if it was worth staying in the show after all.

After calling Julia-Ruth for a conversation, Divarni expressed that her behavior was making him look like “some delusional guy.”

He urged her to admit it “with chest” if she was truly embarrassed by him. At that point, she lost her calm and said:

“I’ve said it before. I’ve said we’ve had attraction issues! … I’ve answered it a million times, it’s the height.”

When Divarni asked her why she was intimate if she was not attracted to him, she explained that it was to see if there was something there.

“It felt good. I feel safe with you,” she added.

The Married at First Sight UK star stated that Divarni had multiple traits and qualities that she had never experienced before, which was why she tried to build a connection with him.

Ultimately, she warned Divarni not to play the “game,” telling him that she would discuss intimacy openly when she felt comfortable.

To Divarni, her behavior showed that she was embarrassed to be with him.

