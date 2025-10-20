David Beckham playfully teases Victoria over cooking skills while preparing family Sunday roast

David Beckham Teases Victoria While Cooking Family Sunday Roast (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

David Beckham playfully roasted his wife, Victoria Beckham, while preparing a family Sunday roast, and the Spice Girls alum took it all in stride. The moment was shared by Victoria on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 19.

At the beginning of the clip, David, who is 50, said,

“I am doing a Sunday roast for when our parents arrive in a few hours, which they should be very excited about.”

When Victoria 51 asked if he needed help, David responded, “From who?” She insisted she could assist, but he shut her down, saying, “Absolutely not. Stay away!"

Victoria chuckled at her husband’s remark and asked,

“What do you mean, just stay away?"

David grinned and replied,

"Darling, we are not making a ham and cheese toasty.” He added a playful, “We love you,” making it clear he was joking around.

In a different clip that Victoria posted with the caption

“The parents have arrived!!”

David was shown mixing Yorkshire pudding batter while sipping a drink. When Victoria asked if he wanted another, he said, “Yes, please!”

Victoria highlights David’s cooking skills and family mealtime fun

Victoria posted a family photo from the gathering showing her parents and 14-year-old daughter Harper sitting together for a meal at a big dining table. She added a caption saying, “We love you all!!!” with a heart emoji.

Victoria has talked before about her husband’s passion for cooking. She explained that he takes over the kitchen during their family dinners, while she focuses on making drinks. On a 2024 episode of Hoda & Jenna, she said,

“I do not do the cooking, I prepare the drinks,” she said during a 2024 episode of Hoda & Jenna. “I'll be the bartender — someone's got to do it. David will be doing the cooking. He’s actually a really good cook. He loves the whole prep.”

At the start of 2024, Victoria joked to The Telegraph about handling stress by staying out of the kitchen. “Harper says I can burn water, so it’s probably better for everyone that I don’t [cook],” she shared, pointing out the lighthearted relationship she shares with her husband when it comes to food.

Clips shared on Instagram show little snapshots of their family life where humor and teamwork come through during meals. David takes charge of the cooking while Victoria keeps the mood fun on the side.