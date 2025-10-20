Who is Paul Rabil? All about Vanessa Kirby's partner as she welcomes her first child

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: Paul Rabil attends "The Bloomberg 50" Celebration at Cipriani 25 Broadway on December 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Bloomberg Businessweek)

Vanessa Kirby has officially stepped into a chapter: motherhood. The 37‑year‑old Fantastic Four: First Steps actress welcomed her first child with her partner, retired lacrosse star Paul Rabil. The announcement arrived on Sunday, October 19 when Rabil, 39 shared an Instagram post that quickly captured the interest of fans and friends.

Paul Rabil, a retired star and co‑founder of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) first made his mark at Johns Hopkins University, where he earned All‑American honors four times and helped the Blue Jays capture two NCAA championships. He thrived in both Major League Lacrosse and the National Lacrosse League ultimately rising to become the leading scorer, in professional field lacrosse while also picking up two MLL titles and a pair of MVP awards.

When 2018 crept onto the calendar he and his brother launched a drive to revamp lacrosse by co‑founding the Premier Lacrosse League. By 2021 the cleats were finally. He hung them up for good. Off the field Rabil has earned a reputation, as an entrepreneur and a recognizable presence, in that arena. Fast‑forward to 2025. He and his partner, actress Vanessa Kirby celebrated the birth of their child together.

Paul Rabil and Kirby share intimate family moments as they welcome their newborn

The carousel of pictures paints a portrait of a family, in bloom. One frame captures the newborn curled peacefully on Rabil's chest, while another freezes Kirby lying beside the infant in a tender tableau. A close‑up then zeroes in on the baby's foot. The sequence wraps up with a shot of two lacrosse sticks, a quiet nod to the proud athlete’s sport and the couple's fresh start as parents.

Former lacrosse star turned sports executive Paul Rabil posted a snapshot of parenthood on media, musing that having a baby seems to put life in a slower gear while simultaneously sharpening the appreciation for everyday moments. He voiced gratitude for his family's health. Marveled at "mum's love" as they welcomed their newest addition.

Paired with a picture of the baby's cradle stick, Rabil slipped in a note that hints at future stories, blessings, and even the occasional indoor ball game. The couple has kept both the baby's name and gender under wraps. Kirby let the world know she was expecting in May, flaunting her bump, at the Fantastic Four: First Steps premiere during the CCXPMX Film Festival in Mexico City.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!