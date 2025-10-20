Tragedy Strikes as Australian Influencer Stacey Hatfield Dies in Home Birth

Stacey Hatfield, a Melbourne‑based food influencer and nutritionist, succumbed to complications during a home birth. The 30‑year‑old, famed for her food and wellness content, died on September 29, hours after delivering her child. Her sudden passing sent shockwaves through her followers and the broader social‑media landscape, eliciting a flood of sorrow and tributes.

Nathan Warnecke shares heartbreak after his wife, Stacey, dies following childbirth, honoring her life and legacy

On Sunday, October 19, Nathan Warncke posted that his wife, Stacey, died soon after delivering the first child, a son named Axel, at home because of a "very rare complication," regardless of the hard work of the hospital staff. Considering the nine years in their relationship, Nathan called Stacey the light of his life and shared that becoming a mother had been her greatest dream, a dream she began to fulfill with the arrival of Axel.

In his words (via Financial Express):

"Its with heavy heart that i share with you the unexpected passing of my beautiful wife, soul mate and best friend, Stacey Warnecke (Hatfield). Stace passed on the 29th September 2025 after successfully giving birth to our firstborn son, Axel, at home. Tragically, shortly after, an unforeseen and extremely rare complication arose and she passed after being transferred to hospital. Hospital staff were amazing and did the utmost to help, but ultimately nothing could be done despite their best efforts..."

He continued:

"I knew Stace for 9 amazing years, she was the light of my life and the reason I got up in the morning. I knew Stace for 9 amazing years, she was the light of my life and the reason I got up in the morning... "

The couple was only two months to their first anniversary of marriage and they had been planning to raise a family and have a house with their dog Winter. Stacey, who was a professional nutritionist and the founder of the famous recipe site the Natural Spoonfuls, had inspired many people because of her enthusiasm in the area of healthy living and natural cooking, where she would post recipes that inspired others to adopt healthy eating.

A GoFundMe page dedicated to Nathan and Axel illustrates the family that the two always desired and the legacy that Stacey would leave on her loved ones and the community she inevitably inspired with her work and presence online.

Supporters of Warnecke's "low‑tox" wellness hub, Natural Spoonfuls, converged to commemorate Stacey Warnecke, 30 by circulating a note from her partner, Nathan. In a carousel entry, the page painted Stacey as someone who prized a way of living, drawing serenity from the grit of sand beneath her feet and the gentle embrace of surrounding trees.

Celebrated for putting lived moments ahead of material acquisitions, she was remembered for her gratitude and an unbridled love of life. The post also highlighted a detail: Stacey often curled up with a steaming cup of tea and a book, with the couple's French Bulldog, Winter, by her side.

