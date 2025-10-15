HasanAbi's dog sitter Caroline Kwan claims streamer did not use a shock collar on his pet

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: (L-R) Valkyrae, HasanAbi, xQc and FaZe Nickmercs attend the FaZe Clan Presents...RGB: A Night On The Moon Party at Parq Nightclub on October 07, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for FaZe Clan)

As HasanAbi finds himself embroiled in the shock collar controversy, with many other streamers accusing him of animal abuse, one of them took a stand for him.

Hasan's dog sitter Caroline Kwan claims Hasan is INNOCENT... and he didn't shock the dog.



"it’s not a shock collar, I’ve seen that collar" pic.twitter.com/G40weqq4MG — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) October 15, 2025

In a clip posted on X by @DramaAlert on Wednesday, Caroline Kwan - Twitch streamer and actress known for movies like Peak Season and The End of Us - supported HasanAbi's stance by claiming that he didn't use a shock collar on Kaya.

Kwan said:

"It's not a shock collar, I've seen that collar. I've used that collar, I've babysat that dog. Um, but again, it doesn't matter... I think it was something Hasan didn't realize in the moment that it was going end up being a sh*tstorm like this. And so, when it happened and people were mentioning it in chat, he did not address it."

Kwan went on to claim that she had even communicated with another dogsitter who sat Kaya to confirm the same, but it didn't matter because "people just dig their heels in," which was frustrating.

Since HasanAbi's livestream video from October 7 - in which Kaya was seen yelping after the streamer seemingly pressed a button - went viral, he has denied using a shock collar on her.

In an explanation video released a day later, Piker claimmed that Kaya's collar was merely a vibrating one, and her yelp in the viral clip wasn't caused by it.

On October 8, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) also issued a statement about the viral controversy surrounding animal abuse.

Choosing to believe Hasan Piker's words, the organization wrote:

"Hasan Piker has denied using a shock collar on his dog, and we hope that’s true because shock collars are dangerous and downright cruel. They put dogs at risk of burn wounds, chronic anxiety, and displaced aggression."

PETA also added that instead of using shock collars, pet parents should use positive reinforcement to train their dogs, which is a "far more effective method and doesn't betray our animal companions' trust in us".

Some streamers don't want to share their opinions on the HasanAbi controversy

While some streamers are speaking freely about HasanAbi's shock collar controversy online, others are not as forthcoming. According to The Express Tribune reported a Reddit thread on Tuesday (October 14), on which a clip from Morpie's livestream had gone viral.

In the clip, the LA streamer was asked if she was following the controversy. After she said yes, Morgpie added:

"I don’t want to publicly state my opinion because I’m scared.... I'm being silenced!"

While the nervous laughter that followed was a suggestion of it being a joke, her hestitant tone hinted at it being the truth.

HasanAbi - born Hasan Dogan Piker - is a leftist political commentator, streamer, and influencer, who was among the top thiry most subscribed channels on Twitch this year.