Was Noah Beck in an accident? TikToker’s bear attack during stunt shoot claim debunked

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 19: Noah Beck is seen, outside AMI, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 19, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Unfounded rumors about Noah Beck being involved in an accident have been making the rounds on Facebook.

A viral claim about the TikTok and Instagram star suggests that a bear attacked him during a stunt shoot. All posts featured the same picture with the following caption:

“Noah Beck, TikTok Star and Actor, Plummets from Cliff After Bear Attack During Utah Stunt Shoot, Clings to Life on Jagged Rocks but Succumbs to Injuries — Fans Devastated as Viral Clips Flood Social Media..”

The posts also cited an untrustworthy blog that asserted that the TikToker was doing a shoot in Zion National Park, Utah, when a bear attacked him before he suffered a fatal fall. However, no credible outlet has reported on a recent mishap or a bear attack at the Utah-based national Park.

Furthermore, Noah Beck is well and alive, and the social media reports about his accident and death are fake. The posts featuring the fabricated story about the social media personality are similar to recently-debunked death hoaxes about celebrities such as Logan Paul, Paul Rosolie, Ashton Hall, Jackie Aina, and more.

Additionally, when the fake news about Noah Beck’s death initially spread on Facebook, the social media star also uploaded a photo-video carousel on Instagram from his recent visit to Knott's Berry Farm. However, the TikToker hasn’t addressed the death hoax.

Noah Beck, an internet celebrity and actor, gained social media fame in 2020

In recent years, the 24-year-old has appeared in multiple projects, including Sidelined: The QB and Me, Doctor Odyssey, and more. However, the TikToker-turned-actor gained mainstream social media fame in 2020.

Noah Beck gained virality on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arizona native was born on May 4, 2001, and initially showed interest in soccer. According to The Arizona Republic (azcentral.com), Beck represented the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program between 2014 and 2017, while also being the team’s captain and leading scorer.

Previously, the future internet celebrity played for Ironwood High School and served as the team captain of the SC del Sol club. In 2019, Noah Beck joined the University of Portland and played as a midfielder; however, the pandemic put his college soccer career on hold.

Beck remarked during a conversation with azcentral.com:

“(Before TikTok) I didn't really do or follow social media at all, really. I had an Instagram, but I didn't post. I never really thought of becoming an influencer.”

Eventually, Noah attained social media fame and dropped out of college after finishing his freshman year to move to Los Angeles.

The content creator also made headlines in 2020 due to his relationship with fellow TikToker Dixie D'Amelio, but the couple parted ways in 2022.

During his 2021 chat with azcentral.com, Noah Beck also expressed his interest in acting and said:

“I want to become an actor, and I want to eventually be in movies; I want to be a movie star, that whole thing. Obviously, I know there are steps to it, and it can't happen overnight. I'm in acting classes right now, and I'm doing everything in my power to get better at the craft.”

As mentioned, Beck, who has over 33 million followers on TikTok and more than 7.7M on Instagram, has appeared in multiple projects.

He will next be seen in Sidelined 2: Intercepted, which is set to be released on Tubi in November. Noah Beck reprises his role of Drayton Lahey from the first film.