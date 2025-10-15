"But her fans said she's a billionaire": Nicki Minaj in debt claim explored as netizens react to rapper 'going broke' over Hidden Hills home

Internet reacts to alleged report Nicki Minaj is going broke amid unpaid judgment fee. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Nicki Minaj's Hidden Hills mansion in Los Angeles, California, is reportedly facing a seizure over an unpaid lawsuit fee. According to US Weekly, the rapper and her husband, Kenneth Petty, owe nearly $503K to Thomas Weidenmuller, a security guard who worked at one of Nicki's concerts in 2019.

In a court document filed on October 6, Thomas claimed the couple refused to pay the debt despite repeated demands for payment. The former security guard has now asked the Judge to sell off Nicki's LA estate, worth $20 million, to make up for the money owed.

According to property records obtained by US Weekly, Nicki purchased the mansion in December 2022 for $19.5 million. The 11,820 square foot mansion houses 11 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Thomas Weidenmuller's filing further stated:

"The dwelling is subject to a $13,258,000 mortgage lien and a $722,151 homestead exemption — together just under $14 million."

The court documents highlighted Nicki Minaj is likely the "highest paid" female rapper globally, adding that her net worth must be "anywhere between $150-190 million". The court document reasoned Nicki was "highly capable" of clearing the judgment fee.

Celebrity Net Worth notes Nicki Minaj's current net worth as $130 million. Netizens took to X to react to the news of her Hidden Hills estate's potential seizure. Several people joked that the rapper was broke and hence couldn't pay off the debt.

"but her fans said she’s a billionaire", wrote an X user.

"That’s why she’s been harassing relentlessly Jayz omg she’s about to be homeless", followed another.

"What did cardi say about them pockets hurting", said one more.

However, some people pointed out that Nicki was not broke, and her mansion was paid off. They claimed it was Thomas who demanded that the Judge order the rapper's mansion to be sold off to collect the judgment fee. Netizens also blamed social media outlets for sensationalizing the $503K debt as "massive".

"I hope she sees this and sues everyone that pushing these false narratives . Y'all don't read before you post things or what ?", voiced one person.

"Y’all didn’t even care to read the article if you think a judge is doing to force her to sell her house to pay a $500K lawsuit you’ve absolutely lost your mind", resonated another.

"According the article it's fully paid off it's that Germany bodyguard asking for it", cleared one more.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty were sued over allegedly assaulting security guard

​In March 2019, Thomas Weidenmuller was working as a security guard during one of Nicki Minaj's shows in Frankfurt, Germany. A fan managed to get past the security barrier and reached the rapper on stage, leading Nicki to engage in a verbal argument with the security team.

During the tension, Thomas claimed he tried to intervene as Nicki was allegedly shouting at a female security personnel. Nicki reportedly told her husband about Thomas, who was then instructed to meet the rapper in the dressing room. Upon entering the room, Thomas alleged Nicki started verbally attacking him.

The Starships rapper's husband, Kenneth Petty, and two other security guards were also present in the room. Thomas claimed Kenneth punched him in the face "without warning", leaving him "stunned and disoriented".

Doctors allegedly told Thomas Weidenmuller his injuries were serious and his jaw required surgery to be fixed.

After Thomas filed a lawsuit against Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty, the couple reportedly did not respond to the filing. In March 2024, the Judge ordered them to pay $526,110.74 to Thomas as a default judgment.