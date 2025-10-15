Did Charlie Kirk's parents attend his Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony? Trump seen speaking to slain activist's family after the event

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: Erika Kirk (L), wife of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, arrives with U.S. President Donald Trump as he posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Today marks the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk who was shot and killed on September 10th at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

During a ceremony dated October 14, Charlie Kirk was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The ceremony took place at the White House Rose Garden, on the same date which also would have been Kirk's 32nd birthday. Charlie's family including widow Erika and parents Robert and Kathryn Kirk were present at the ceremony.

According to reports, it was Erika Kirk, who accepted the medal on the late political activist's behalf. Meanwhile, President Trump was seen involved in an interaction with Robert and Kathryn Kirk at the Tuesday ceremony. This reportedly was the first time that they were seen publicly since the demise of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025.

Senator Marsha Blackburn took to social media and uploaded a photo with Charlie's parents at the aforementioned event. Along with the photo, Marsha wrote,

"It was an honor to share a special moment with Charlie Kirk’s parents at the White House today. The loss they have endured is unimaginable. Charlie’s legacy will never be forgotten, and I can’t think of a more fitting tribute to his life than the Presidential Medal of Freedom."

While some outlets like The Hindustan Times claimed that the parents were notably absent at the memorial, other agencies like The Times Now News claimed that they were present at the event but didn't deliver speeches honoring Charlie. The memorial ceremony organized by Erika was attended by Trump, Elon Musk, and JD Vance, to name a few.

Everything to know about the Tuesday ceremony where Charlie Kirk was posthumously awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor

As previously mentioned, the award was accepted by Charlie Kirk's widow Erika Kirk. Unlike Charlie's parents and children, Erika had been in the limelight all this while. While accepting the honor on Tuesday, Erika said that the late activist now "wears the crown of a righteous martyr."

She even revealed that if there were a chance, he would even participate in the presidential race. Erika Kirk additionally stated,

"But not out of ambition. He would only have done it if that was something that he believed that his country needed."

At one point at the ceremony, President Trump addressed the crowd and said,

"So, one month after Charlie's death, we still feel the terrible shock and the pain of his loss like just about nobody I can think of. Charlie Kirk was one of a kind, and he was unstoppable."

Donald Trump even ended up calling Turning Point USA the "largest conservative youth organisation." Trump said that Charlie had raised his voice for "free speech, religious liberty, strong borders", among other things.

According to reports by Rolling Out, Charlie Kirk's parents were living in Chicago, Illinois, and preferred keeping a low profile.