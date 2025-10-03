"Your mommy rather give me more attention" - Cardi B continues to diss Nicki Minaj's son, calling him "Papa Perc" even as her rival apologizes

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Nicki Minaj, Designer Jeremy Scott, and Cardi B attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have landed themselves in the middle of a beef. The artists have not just taken digs at each other, but also at each others' children. Nicki targetted Cardi's daughter Kulture and called her names through tweets on social media.

In one of the tweets, Nicki even ended up calling Kulture "a roach" and "a monkey." In a follow-up tweet, Nicki issued an apology to Kulture for the remarks.

Meanwhile, the Bodak Yellow rapper also did not ignore the previous comments. In a tweet that Cardi B posted, she took a dig at Nicki's son, and called him "Papa Perc" in a tweet uploaded on October 3.

The tweet read,

"I'm sorry that your mommy haven't cut you a birthday cake for the past 3 days cause she can't take my success or happiness…"

She additionally wrote,

"Please don't hate me when you grow up cause your mommy rather give me more attention than she gives you... hopefully when somebody that really cares about her puts her in rehab..."

The tweet by Cardi gained more than 2 million views and over 52K likes. Many people took to the comment section and shared their opinions on the same.

Exploring more about the beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

On September 30, both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B made heated jabs at each other's children through multiple tweets. On October 1, Nicki wrote,

"Dear Kulture VULTURE, Your mom is pregnant with another monkey to add to her litter. The gag is that she was jealous of a little baby boy simply because his hair was longer than all 4 of you bald monkeys put together."

Nicki further described Cardi's daughter as "Kulture Vulture" and called her "ugly" too. While Nicki Minaj seemingly apologized, Cardi B did not accept it.

In a tweet posted hours back, Cardi wrote that she did not want a "backhanded apology" for her child.

She even said that she wasn't very fond of making personal remarks about each other's children and that it was draining her energy. In the tweet, Cardi wrote,

"Honest truth this goin back and forth about kids is really draining my energy.. I don’t wanna keep mentioning kids it feels very nasty and dark but the energy you keep giving my kids imma resend back to messenger."

According to reports by USA Today, the feud began after Nicki bashed the sales of Cardi B's latest album Am I The Drama?, that was dropped on September 19, 2025.

Minaj allegedly suggested that Cardi had inflated the sales of her new album.

This prompted Cardi to respond to the tweets as well, by writing a tweet wondering why Nicki was constantly mentioning the album in her tweets.

In a tweet posted on September 29, Cardi pointed out that Nicki should be concerned about artists who started during her time, and not about the Up rapper.

Cardi added that Nicki could not even compete with her contemporaries.

Many netizens have meanwhile, shared their opinions on the ongoing beef between the two artists.