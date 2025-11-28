Tim Walz asks Trump to "release the MRI results" after the president calls him "seriously retarded" in a Thanksgiving message

POWDER SPRINGS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a Q&A with Pastor Paula White at the National Faith Advisory Summit on October 28, 2024 in Powder Springs, Georgia. With eight days left until the election, Trump is expected to continue visiting battleground states through the week including participating in a campaign rally in Atlanta tonight. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Tim Walz has reacted to Trump's Truth Social post in which the president called him "seriously retarded" in a Thanksgiving message. In the Truth Social post, Trump first spoke about the "refugee burden" across the United States. He wrote that this has been the primary reason behind "social dysfunction" in the country.

Further in the post, the president mentioned Tim Walz and wrote,

"The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both..."

This post did not fail to catch Walz's attention, who later took to X to post a tweet in response. Walz wrote in the tweet,

"Release the MRI results."

Tim Walz's tweet garnered massive attention on the social media platform, with more than 1.5 million views and over 40K likes. While some mocked Walz's tweet, others showed support for him. According to Newsweek, Tim Walz's post sparked questions about Donald Trump's current health condition. For the unversed, the concerns about Trump's health grew after his recent diagnosis with chronic venous insufficiency.

According to reports by Livemint dated August 31, 2025, associate professor of vascular surgery at UC Davis Health, Mimmie Kwong, said that the situation might get worse if left untreated. Kwong even claimed that in severe cases, amputations might have to be considered.

Donald Trump bashed The New York Times for their report on his health

As previously mentioned, The New York Times published a report about Donald Trump's health condition. The report was mainly focused on Trump's apparent aging and fatigue associated with it. Speaking of the publication, Trump claimed that he was in good health and also called the author "ugly."

"The writer of the story, Katie Rogers, who is assigned to write only bad things about me, is a third-rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out," said Trump.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform and wrote,

"I have never worked so hard in my life. Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite."

According to Trump, the outlet decided to ignore his work and publish the article. Further in the post, the President even boasted about undergoing a "PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST ('That was aced') JUST RECENTLY TAKEN." He ended up calling the new outlet "truly an 'ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE."

For the unversed, the report by The New York Times suggested that Donald Trump's activity has significantly reduced during this term. During a televised event, the president reportedly seemed to have dozed off. Meanwhile, The New York Times responded to Trump's post by saying that the "reporting is accurate and built on first hand reporting of the facts."

The outlet's statement further read,

"Name-calling and personal insults don't change that, nor will our journalists hesitate to cover this administration in the face of intimidation tactics like this."

Many netizens too reacted to the president making such remarks about a journalist. A lot of them bashed him for his comments about the reporter.