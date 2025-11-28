Trump bizarrely talks about how he won West Virginia when asked whether he plans to attend the funeral of National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 12: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing a series of bills related to California’s vehicle emissions standards during an event in the East Room of the White House on June 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. Members of Congress passed the bills using the Congressional Review Act and the effect would largely revoke the emissions standards enacted by the state of California. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Donald Trump was recently asked whether he would attend National Guard Member Sarah Beckstrom's funeral; his response has garnered attention. Upon being asked the question, the president responded by pointing out that he won West Virginia. The response prompted many to criticize the president and accuse him of "making it all about himself."

"I haven't thought about it yet, but it certainly is something I could conceive of. I love West Virginia. You know, I won West Virginia by one of the biggest margins of any president anywhere."

He further went about saying that he was very fond of people of West Virginia. He again stated that he had not made any decision about attending Sarah Beckstrom's funeral. One user reacted to Trump's remarks and wrote on X,

"Man treats every tragedy like an opportunity to check his reflection..."

"At least he is consistent. Self obsessed whatever the horror in front of him," added a tweet.

For the unversed, Sarah was one of the two National Guard members who were shot at in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. While Andrew Wolfe, the second victim of the crime, is fighting for his life, Beckstrom succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

Donald Trump confirmed Sarah Beckstrom's demise while being on a Thanksgiving call with US service members.

"Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we're talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person... She's just passed away. She's no longer with us."

Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe were shot at close range, allegedly by suspected shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal

On Wednesday, Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew were shot at close range by suspected shooter Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan man. The shooting severely injured both of the National Guard members. However, Beckstrom succumbed to the injuries a day later. According to reports by the BBC, Lakanwal once worked with the CIA in Afghanistan, as per officials.

The outlet further reported that the suspect came to the United States back in 2021. His arrival was a part of an initiative undertaken by the US that offered special immigration protection to Afghans. A former military commander told the BBC that Rahmanullah Lakanwal guarded US forces at the Kabul airport.

In a statement given to CBS News, CIA Director John Ratcliffe said,

"The Biden Administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his prior work with the US government, including the CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, which ended shortly following the chaotic evacuation."

According to the BBC, US attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, believes that the shooting was a "targeted" attack. Authorities have further added that 29-year-old Rahmanullah has not been cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

The suspect was initially charged with three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed, along with possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. According to Pirro, the charges will be upgraded to murder after the death of 20-year-old National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom.