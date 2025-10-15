What is Letitia James accused of? Eric Trump compares the New York AG to Hillary Clinton who "dug so deep, she ended up finding herself"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: NY Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at Manhattan Federal Courthouse on February 14, 2025 in New York City. James was joined by Connecticut Attorney General William Tong for a press conference ahead of a scheduled court hearing as they discussed their ongoing lawsuit with 17 other state attorneys general to stop Elon Musk’s DOGE from accessing personal data housed in the Treasury Department. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, October 15, New York Post reported that Letitia James was indicted for housing her fugitive relative in her property in Virginia for years. Per the media outlet, the New York State Attorney General had her grandniece, Nakia Thompson, in her Norfolk property since 2020.

Earlier this month, a federal grand jury in Virginia accused Letitia James of bank fraud. The charges stem from James' false statement to a bank in order to secure a mortgage for the three-bedroom house.

Eric Trump torches New York Attorney General Letitia James after her indictment:



Following the indictment, Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump appeared on Hannity to slam James over her indictment, saying:

"She spent her entire career attacking us. She ran on the platform of ‘getting Trump.’ The great irony of life is that she dug so deep, she ended up finding herself—someone who apparently committed mortgage fraud, someone who apparently has a felon living in her home right now."

Eric then went on to compare Hillary Clinton and Jack Smith, saying:

"But it’s really no different than Hillary. Same thing - she dug so deep with the whole Russia hoax that Hillary found herself. Same thing with Jack Smith - he dug so deep that we found out he was planting classified folders in Mar-A-Lago... And what is it with Democrats? The great irony is they always dig so deep that they actually find themselves - and that’s exactly what Letitia James did."

However, the AG has denied the charges repeatedly, and claimed on Monday that they were politically motivated and filed by a Trump-appointed prosecutor. Vowing to fight them in court, James said:

"I stand on solid rock and I will not bow, I will not break, I will not bend."

Letitia James' grandneice might have to return to prison

Because Nakia Thompson failed to finish her probation, the Forsyth County officials from North Carolina have officially listed her as an "absconder".

The North Carolina Department of Corrections states than an absconder potentially faces an extension of their probation, its revocation, and even a return to the prison.

A spokesperson from the department told Daily Mail:

"Ms. Thompson was sentenced to probation for misdemeanor convictions for assault and battery and trespassing, and has willfully avoided probation supervision... An absconder is considered a fugitive. Thompson faces arrest if she is located in North Carolina."

Nakia was convicted with charges of second-degree trespass, assault, and battery, in 2011, for which she received a probation sentence. New York Post also reports that this wasn't Thompson's first run-in ith the law. She also has convictions of assault and threat against the government from 2005 and 2006.