Is Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk divorce claim real? Alleged Candace Owens marriage dissolution comments debunked

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: U.S. President Donald Trump posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk as he presents the Medal to his wife Erika Kirk (L) during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Today marks the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk who was shot and killed on September 10th at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

A claim about Erika Kirk recently went viral, suggesting that the newly appointed Turning Point USA (TPUSA) CEO filed for divorce from her late husband, Charlie, two days before his death.

According to an unverified video, a person wearing a "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) hat asserts that Candace Owens shared proof of the Kirk couple’s legal separation. The individual claims in the viral TikTok clip:

“Just this morning, Candace Owens released irrefutable evidence and documentation that Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk filed for a disillusionment with marriage, two days before his assassination. There are actual text messages, back and forth between Erika and Charlie…”

However, the clip that stops abruptly is incomplete. In the full version, the MAGA supporter clarifies that his claim is fake. The video originated from a TikTok account (@gofehdse33), in which the user called out Candace Owens, stating that she had discovered the evidence of the divorce while daydreaming.

Of all the crazy things I have heard surrounding Charlie’s Kirk’s death this makes the most sense! Two days before his death he and Erika filed for a MARRIAGE DISSOLUTION🤔🤔😕😕 pic.twitter.com/YyMpnyFEBt — Janice Menges (@JaniceMeng60116) October 14, 2025

Candace Owens never mentioned any story related to Charlie and Erika Kirk’s relationship. The MAGA TikToker supposedly fabricated the claims to criticize her for her recent assertions about the late TPUSA founder’s assassination. Owens shared text messages that allegedly featured a conversation involving Charlie Kirk.

The political commentator/YouTuber used the text messages to further her theory about an alleged cover-up in the murder of Kirk. In Candace Episode 248, uploaded on her official channel, the conservative activist hit back at her critics and TPUSA executives, while accusing them of using Erika Kirk as an excuse to stop her from talking:

“You'll see often times, they [TPUSA executives] and other influencers will invoke Erika as the reason that ‘it's not appropriate to ask questions. It's just not appropriate while Erika is still mourning for you guys to ask any questions.’ And I'm just going to come back at you with some common sense.”

She added:

“What sort of widow wouldn't want people to investigate the assassination of their husband? She has not explicitly said that. But the influencers are invoking that, right?”

However, Charlie Kirk’s widow has refrained from reacting to theories shared by Candace Owens.

Erika Kirk accepts Charlie Kirk’s posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom on his 32nd birthday from Trump

Mrs. Erika Kirk Accepts Charlie's Presidential Medal of Freedom on His 32nd Birthday:https://t.co/Ne9CyhO6yF pic.twitter.com/d4sDLFv1hY — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 15, 2025

The TPUSA founder was fatally shot at Utah Valley University during a “prove me wrong” event of his The American Comeback Tour on September 10, 2025. A few hours after the attack, Trump announced Charlie Kirk’s death and stated that he would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A month after the assassination, the U.S. President presented the honor to Erika Kirk on Charlie’s 32nd birthday. The current TPUSA CEO shared her gratitude after accepting the Medal of Freedom and said:

“Thank you, Mr. President, for honoring my husband in such a profound and meaningful way. And thank you for making this event a priority amid the peace process in the Middle East.”

She continued:

“Charlie always admired your commitment to freedom and that's something that both of you shared. So, thank you. Your support of our family and the work that Charlie devoted his life to will be something I cherish forever, so, thank you.”

She also acknowledged First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Second Lady Usha Vance. Erika addressed the TPUSA chapters and said:

“To the Turning Point USA chapters that are watching all across America right now, you are the heartbeat of this future and of this movement. Everything that Charlie built, you guys are the legacy holders of that. You are living proof that his mission did not die with him. It lives through you.”

She described the Presidential Medal of Freedom as the “best birthday gift” Charlie Kirk could have ever received and added:

“It's such an honor and the recognition of a life lived for defending freedom. And that's what Charlie fought for until his last breath.”

Erika Kirk also mentioned sharing a heartfelt moment with her daughter:

“Before I close, I'll share with you that I asked our daughter what she would like to say to daddy for his birthday. Excuse me. She said, ‘Happy birthday, Daddy. I want to give you a stuffed animal. I want you to eat a cupcake with ice cream. and I want you to go have a birthday surprise. I love you’ is what she said.”

After discussing her son and late husband, Erika wished Charlie a happy birthday and concluded by saying, “Happy Freedom Day” to everyone.