False Erika Kirk statement saying she “redownloaded Tinder” after Charlie Kirk death sparks backlash

Charlie Kirk and Erika Frantzve Kirk (Image via Instagram/@charliekirk1776)

Since popular social media influencer Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025, social media has been flooded with tributes, mourning, and of course misinformation.

One of these lies going around claimed that Erika Frantzve Kirk, Charlie's widow, had said she "redownloaded Tinder" after his death. Obviously, this false story spread like wildfire, and people were outraged, confused, and backlashed.

There is no evidence that Erika Kirk ever said such a thing. In fact, Erika has not made any public statements since her husband died. Just hours before the shooting, she posted on social media: "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble," a quote from Psalm 46:1.

Erika Lane Frantzve, Charlie Kirk’s ex-wife, releases a statement about her ex-husband’s death.



“About time! In all honesty, I couldn’t stand him. I’m ecstatic my children will not have to grow up with him as a father. Just redownloaded Tinder!” pic.twitter.com/3uPo2EPSai — hasaan ⚝ (@monasriel) September 10, 2025

President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk's death on Truth Social and then told reporters that he had talked to Erika Kirk and described her as "absolutely devastated."

Other accounts from family friends and associates follow this pattern, emphasizing that Erika Kirk is concentrating on a private grieving process with her two young children: a daughter born in 2022 and a son born in 2024.

The story about her turning to Tinder seems to have originated as a fake screenshot on X (formerly Twitter). Intended as satire by some, it was taken to be real by others, and it spread quickly in the emotionally charged environment after Kirk’s passing.

Public and political tributes to Charlie Kirk

At the same time, legitimate tributes to Charlie Kirk have been coming in from across the entire political spectrum. Donald Trump Jr. described him as "like a little brother," and former President Barack Obama put out a statement condemning political violence and extending sympathy to Erika and the kids.

"We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children," Barack Obama wrote on X.

This isn’t my strong suit and I don’t even know how to begin to put into words the loss I am feeling right now over the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Charlie wasn’t just a friend — he was like a little brother to me - and to millions of people around the world - he was a true… — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 10, 2025

Vice President JD Vance, Candace Owens, Chris Pratt and even detractors like Rosie O'Donnell and Bill Clinton expressed their sorrow and called out for the nation to come together and reject violence.

"I hope we all go through some serious introspection and redouble our efforts to engage in debate passionately, yet peacefully. Hillary and I are keeping Erika, their two young children, and their family in our prayers," Bill Clinton said.

Erika Kirk has also been honored in many ways and not just through political or governmental reflection. Friends, supporters and family members have recalled Erika's strength, convictions and faith. The viral false Tinder claim highlights a greater issue in the digital world, where misinformation spreads in the aftermath of well-known tragedies.