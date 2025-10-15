“Freedom of speech is also 6 feet under”: Netizens outraged as Trump administration revokes 6 foreign visas over alleged celebration of Charlie Kirk’s death

Department of State revealed the posts shared by those six individuals (Image via Getty)

The visas of six foreign individuals were recently revoked for reportedly making inappropriate comments on Charlie Kirk’s death. Notably, the news was confirmed by the Department of State through a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 15, 2025.

According to ABC 7 Los Angeles, the identities of the individuals were not confirmed. However, they were revealed to be the residents of Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Paraguay, and South Africa. The outlet also confirmed that a similar action was taken against South Africa’s ambassador to the US.

In their latest social media statement, the Department of State said that the US will never appreciate anyone “who wish death on Americans.” The post continues:

“The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk. Here are just a few examples of aliens who are no longer welcome to the U.S.”

The department then added the screenshots of the individuals who commented on Kirk’s death. They also wrote that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio would not stop defending the country’s culture and borders along with the residents by bringing immigration laws.

Meanwhile, netizens have also shared their reactions to the department’s action on X, where one of them claimed that immigration was being used as a weapon by the authorities.

“They’re actually weaponizing immigration over insults to Charlie Kirk? Apparently, freedom of speech is also 6 feet under”, @ndelriego wrote.

A user criticized the action by saying that Kirk was not a member of the government.

“Bro wasn’t even a member of the government theyre just using this as an experiment to see what they can get away with and apparently its literally everything”, @tiramisumichis said .

Another individual refused to believe that the news was true.

“If this were true, it would be an unprecedented diplomatic scandal. Since no credible source has reported it, it’s safe to say this tweet is satire about political censorship and overreach”, @PhilipsRatty wrote .

Among other responses, a user seemingly supported the actions by saying that everyone who are criticizing it were “crying” for free speech in the past.

“Same people who were crying about free speech are now offended when people use Charlie Kirks own words to criticize him”, @DjOmegaMVP commented .

A similar reaction was shared by another individual on X.

“People mad in the comments because they can’t make fun of a person and attack his family”, @Swiftor_Junior stated .

Charlie Kirk honored at the Medal of Freedom ceremony

Around a month after the political activist’s death at Utah Valley University, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Considered to be the nation’s highest civil honor, it was given at the White House Rose Garden, with his wife Erika Kirk receiving the same, as per ABC 7 Los Angeles.

Erika expressed gratitude to Donald Trump for the initiative, adding that Charlie Kirk always appreciated the US President’s “commitment to freedom.” She also said that it was common between her husband and Trump.

On the other hand, Trump recalled Kirk’s death, saying that the country has lost an “extraordinary champion” and added:

“Today, we’re here to honor and remember a fearless warrior for liberty, a beloved leader who galvanized the next generation like nobody have ever seen before, and an American patriot of the deepest conviction, the finest quality and the highest caliber, the late, great Charlie Kirk.”

Charlie was mostly known as the founder of the organization Turning Point USA and wrote books like Time for a Turning Point: Setting a Course Toward Free Markets and Limited Government for Future Generations