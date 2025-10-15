Who are Angie Stone’s kids? All we know about late singer’s family

Angie Stone attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy (Image via Getty)

Singer Angie Stone, also known for her solo hits like Wish I Didn't Miss You passed away in a car accident near Montgomery, Alabama, on March 1, 2025, at the age of 63. Her daughter, Ladi Diamond, whom she shared with Lil' Rodney C!, confirmed the news on Facebook.

"My mommy is gone," she wrote.

Stone married Rodney in the early 1980s and welcomed Diamond in 1984. The couple eventually filed for divorce four years later. She also had a son named Michael Archer II in 1997, who goes by his stage name Swayvo Twain, with Send it On singer D'Angelo.

She began dating D'Angelo in the 1990s when she was reportedly in her early 30s, while D'Angelo was 19 years old. Per USA Today, the two met while working together on the Cruisin' singer's debut album, Brown Sugar, in 1995.

They eventually collaborated on several songs, including Send It On and Everyday; however, they broke up in 1999.

She began dating Ashanti Graves in early 2009, who would later become her fiancé. Speaking about him in an interview with Essence in 2009, she said:

"When we met, we just hugged each other and I knew this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with and vice versa. He’s an auditor for an airline, a wonderful father to his two kids, my best friend and a good man as well."

However, they broke up in 2014, when Ashanti was allegedly caught cheating on the singer. In an interview with Sasha The Diva, Angie claimed that Ashanti was still married when they began dating.

"I think the reason why I wasn't pressuring him, because he was coming out of a marriage. According to what he told me. When I met him l, I met him at the airport and he was… told me, he had divorced. His wife. Come to find out, he was still married to the woman. After I was in it for about three years, I found out…”

Meanwhile, D'Angelo, who recently passed away nearly six months after Angie Stone's death, also had two other children, son Morocco and daughter Imani.

Speaking about her relationship with D'Angelo in the interview with Essence, Angie said:

"What people didn’t realize was that before he became successful, there was Angie Stone from the group Vertical Hold — a strong, beautiful sister who dated somebody who had not even crossed the threshold of the industry yet."

She also recalled that the singer "wore glasses, had short hair, and his pants were hanging down to his butt. He was just a 19-year-old kid with big shorts, and nobody cared or saw his beauty but me," when they first met.

D'Angelo passed away at the age of 51

According to a source cited by People Magazine, D'Angelo passed away on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in New York City after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The source also claimed that the singer was "in hospice for two weeks, but had been in the hospital for months."

Meanwhile, his family confirmed the news of his death in a statement:

"The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life. After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D'Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025."

Michael Jr. also shared a statement to People Magazine following his father's passing:

"I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me. I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents taught me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that."

The outlet also cited sources claiming Michael had been with D'Angelo at the hospital and "has been through a lot in such a short amount of time" after both his parents' passing.

"People are really worried about Mike right now," the source said.

The source also noted that Michael lost his mother just a day after his birthday, and then lost his father nearly six months later.

Stay tuned for more updates.