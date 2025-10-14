How many kids does D'Angelo have? All about his son with Angie Stone and more as acclaimed R&B star passes away at 51

D'Angelo was in a relationship with Angie Stone in the past (Image via Getty)

D’Angelo, 51, died from cancer on October 14, 2025. The news was revealed by his family, which included three children - Michael, Imani, and Morocco Archer. Michael was born from the singer’s relationship with the late musician and actress, Angie Stone.



While speaking to Variety, D’Angelo’s family said that he was a “shining star” in their lives. They even confirmed the date of his demise and addressed the impact of the same in the statement.

“We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world”, the tribute added.

Also known as Michael Eugene Archer, he delivered multiple hit projects for a long time, starting with Brown Sugar. The artist had the opportunity to work with record labels such as EMI and Virgin. Apart from this, he was a part of groups like Soulquarians.

His second album, Voodoo, arrived five years after the first. However, Michael took a long break, with his third big project, Black Messiah, released in 2014. Both titles managed to remain at the top of the Billboard and other charts.

According to Okay Player, Eugene Archer’s musical journey started during his childhood, when he trained himself in piano. He later formed a group called Three of a Kind with his cousins and purchased a keyboard along with a recorder with the money he received as part of participating in the Amateur Night at the Apollo.

The instruments helped to create some sounds, which eventually contributed to the arrival of his debut album.

D’Angelo was the father of a son with Angie Stone: Michael Archer Jr. and other details explained

As mentioned, the Richmond, Virginia, native had three children. However, his relationship with Angie Stone was a topic of discussion for many years, specifically due to their collaboration on the album Brown Sugar.

According to Atlanta Black Star, D’Angelo’s romance with the Lincoln Heights star dates back to the time when the former was 19. They even welcomed a son named Michael Archer Jr., who is also active in the world of music as Swayvo Twain.

Around two years ago, Angie appeared for an interview with the Atlanta Black Star, saying that she was not “ashamed” to admit that Eugene Archer was the love of her life. Speaking on their split, Stone said that the experience was similar to the feeling of death.

Angie also opened up on the complications that emerged from the decision of co-parenting, stating that she aims to secure her son’s place in her heart as a mother. The Pastor Brown star continued:

“It has been very difficult because if you’re made to feel inadequate about who you love, how in the world do you move into how to love anyone connected? The love is real. I won’t tell you that he doesn’t love his son because he absolutely loves his son. But it puts people in a awkward position when you think the world is watching … and you already have insecurities.”

Swayvo Twain also released a remake of his father’s song, Sh*t, Damn, Motherfu**er, in 2023. Twain has some other solo projects in his list, such as Dive In and TwainFlow.

Meanwhile, D’Angelo was known for his EP titled Voodoo DJ Soul Essentials. He additionally became popular with multiple singles, such as Cruisin’, Lady, Devil’s Pie, Send It On, Really Love, Unshaken, and I Want You Forever.