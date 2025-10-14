Big Brother UK spoilers: Housemate celebrates winning immunity amid formal warning for offensive remarks

Caroline from Big Brother UK season 22 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

In the latest Big Brother UK episode, Caroline Monk secured immunity from eviction for two weeks after successfully winning a secret bid at the EyeDeal Mini Mart.

Housemates were allowed to spend their "eye currency" on items in the shop, including a special Immunity Pass, available only to the highest bidder.

Caroline, who held the most eyeballs following the previous episode’s task, placed a winning bid of 28 balls, granting her safety from the next two eviction rounds. Richard, Nancy, and Sam were ineligible to enter the mini mart due to having no eyes.

Caroline wins two-week immunity

During the mini mart task, Big Brother informed the housemates about a "very special item," an Immunity Pass, which would grant not one but two weeks of immunity from eviction if purchased.

Housemates were required to submit a written bid specifying the number of eyes they wanted to spend on the pass. Caroline’s bid of 28 balls was the highest submitted, securing her immunity.

Richard, who had previously lost his balls to Caroline during the Twist of Fate task, expressed his reaction to her win, stating that if she wasn’t "immune," he was going to nominate her. He added that he had a strong suspicion that had she not put in that hefty bid, she would have been up for eviction that week.

Caroline later told Big Brother about her day, saying,

"Absolutely bloody brilliant. Best day ever in here. The highlight was going to the minimarket. You've turned me really evil."

Ongoing tensions between Jenny and Nancy

Tensions continued in the house regarding a dispute between Jenny and Nancy. Cameron asked Jenny if the "dust" had settled on the situation.

Jenny responded that she did not want anything to do with them and would not acknowledge Nancy’s birthday. When advised about taking cake, she said Nancy could stick her cake elsewhere.

Later, Jenny spoke to other housemates about the interactions, explaining,

"I spoke to Sam. He basically said, ‘honestly, I’m a people pleaser’ he was just saying that he didn’t mean it and he needs to think more. And he goes through life just basically agreeing with things, just to make life easier."

Regarding Nancy, Jenny said that Nancy had planned to speak to her but did not have the time, and that Nancy wanted to say she thought Jenny was "ingenuine" to bring them closer together. Jenny added that she would take it as a compliment that Nancy thought she was fake because of her personality and her many talents.

Marcus and Elsa share a mini mart date

In another segment, Marcus and Elsa participated in a romantic dinner purchased from the EyeDeal Mini Mart. The dinner was arranged to be shared between the two in the Garden, but Marcus spent part of the date in the house jail after Tate bought a jail pass for him, preventing him from joining Elsa for the full duration.

During the dinner, Caroline asked Elsa whether the setup was "gorgeous," to which Elsa responded that it was lovely. Marcus also described the experience as the best date he had ever been on while interacting with Elsa.

Later in the conversation, Marcus asked the group to be serious for a moment and inquired about the status of his "aura," referring to how he was perceived within the house.

