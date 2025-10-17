Big Brother UK spoilers: Housemates clash over £1000 shopping budget as live show delivers unexpected twist

Sam from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Tension emerged in the Big Brother UK house on Friday, October 17, 2025, when housemates disagreed on how to manage their £1000 shopping budget.

The disagreement developed after the group completed the “General Hospital” shopping task, which earned them their highest allowance so far.

Conversations in the living room revealed differing opinions on who should oversee the budget, causing visible friction among several housemates.

The conflict unfolded shortly before the live show, where producers revealed an unexpected twist involving a fake eviction and the return of two former contestants, setting the stage for a significant shift in the game’s dynamics.

Housemates argue over a £1000 budget as Big Brother UK unveils the Secret Eviction twist

Disagreement over the shopping list

After their successful task performance, Jenny, Caroline, and Zelah gathered in the living room to discuss how to spend the week’s £1000 budget.

Jenny informed Zelah that Caroline would be managing the shopping list, prompting an immediate response.

When Jenny confirmed, Zelah responded,

“There’s no way. We do it all together, right?”

Caroline responded that the group had never done the budgeting process collectively before.

Zelah explained that a "system" had already been in place and suggested that Caroline speak with Tate and Feyisola about it.

Zelah walked away from the discussion, and Caroline reacted by questioning the group’s approach to decision-making.

Feyisola addresses a comment from Jenny

Elsewhere, Feyisola entered the Diary Room to speak with Big Brother about a remark made by Jenny during a conversation in the hot tub with Zelah.

Feyisola said she was quite shocked after Jenny commented on a lighthearted exchange in the hot tub.

According to her, she and Zelah were joking around when Jenny remarked that "if she were his girlfriend, she wouldn’t be very happy with that."

Feyisola explained that the comment made her feel uncomfortable.

“I didn’t want to put him in a situation that makes him feel uncomfortable. I thought, if someone’s seeing it and it doesn’t look good, it probably doesn’t look good,” she said.

She added that she left the hot tub soon after to avoid further awkwardness, explaining that she never wants to make any of her friends inside or outside uncomfortable, and emphasized that she sees herself as friends with him outside the house, but it is just that, "friends."

Fake eviction and returning housemates

During the live episode, Big Brother revealed a major twist. The scheduled eviction between Nancy and Sam was announced as a fake, with the public voting to decide which of the two would secretly remain in the game.

Sam received the most votes and was told his time in the house had ended, leading to emotional farewells with his fellow contestants.

However, moments later, he learned that the eviction was not real and that he would instead move into a secret room.

Waiting in the hidden space were two returning contestants: Emily Hewertson and Farida Khalifa.

Emily was the first to be eliminated from the 2025 series after the launch-night decision, while Farida had been the first evictee from the 2023 season. Both returned as part of the twist to rejoin the ongoing social experiment.

The live show’s audience remained silent to avoid revealing the surprise to the housemates inside.

Once in the secret room, Sam, Emily, and Farida were instructed to remain quiet due to its proximity to the Diary Room.

The trio was confirmed by Big Brother to be involved in a new secret mission which could change the rest of the game.

The public did the voting for the fake eviction, and the results chose Sam with the two returning housemates, to be the next contenders in the competition.

Stay tuned for more updates.