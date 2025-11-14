Big Brother UK finale: Here’s what time the live show begins tonight

Big Brother UK (Image via ITVX)

Big Brother UK is wrapping up with yet another season, with the finale of the ITV social experiment scheduled to premiere on Friday, November 14, 2025, live on ITV2 at 9:00 pm.

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best would finally reveal in some time who has received the maximum amount of votes from the public and chosen to hold the trophy of Big Brother UK, along with a £100,000 prize.

ITV confirmed that it would be a live finale running for over 90 minutes, therefore expected to finish at 10:35 pm, followed by its companion show, Big Brother: Late & Live, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, which would go live until 11.35 pm.

Here's everything about Big Brother UK final night

After six weeks of tremendous chaos, evictions, double evictions, surprises, conflicts, and arguments, Big Brother UK is nearing its end with the six finalists competing to win the title.

Marcus Bentley, being the narrator of the show, the latest episode of Big Brother UK, which premiered on November 13, 2025, saw the six finalists revealed after a shocking double eviction that took place.

The house was transformed into The Emerald City, celebrating the release of the movie Wicked: For Good, and the housemates were divided into pairs. They had to build a yellow brick road, and then they received a gift from the Wizard.

The two housemates, Marcus and Teja, received a ticket home, leading to their elimination, receiving the lowest votes from the public.

The remaining six housemates who survived the elimination were Richard, Elsa, Jenny, Emily, and Tate, who emerged as finalists of Big Brother UK 2025, joining Cameron, who was already confirmed to go into the finale earlier.

The winner would be chosen on the basis of public voting, which is open, and the housemate with the highest votes would go on to win the show along with a £100,000 prize.

Big Brother UK's official Instagram page uploaded a short sneak peek of the awaited finale night, where all six contestants were seen chanting BB25 and then glimpses into them having their last supper in the decorated house, when Big Brother UK announces:

This is Big Brother. Housemates, you are all invited to my last supper.

The post was captained with:

Sneak Peek 🥂 The final six have made it! With one last supper to share before the 2025 winner is crowned, Cameron, Emily, Elsa, Jenny, Richard and Tate reflect on their time in the Big Brother House and the friends they’ve made along the way.

The 2025 series of Big Brother UK started on Sunday, 28th September at 9:00 pm on ITV2 and ITVX with 12 contestants, and then 4 new housemates, George Gilbert, Cameron Barnes, Feyisola Akintoye, and Richard Storry, entered the house on Day 2.

Emily was selected by the public as one of three housemates to be given a cursed eye and eventually became the first contestant to get eliminated on Day 1, following a majority decision; however, she re-entered Big Brother UK on Day 20 through a secret room.

Now, Cameron Kinch, Elsa Rae, Emily Hewertson, Jenny Baird, Richard Storry, and Tate Reynolds compete to become the winner of Big Brother UK, out of which housemates will be evicted in descending order of their ranks on the Friday night live finale.

Four more housemates who have the fewest votes will be out of the race until the final two remain, and then the hosts, Odudu and Will, will go on to announce the winner of Big Brother UK.

Big Brother UK airs live at 9:00 pm ET on ITV2 tonight, Friday, November 14, 2025.

