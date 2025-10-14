Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 14, 2025, Tuesday

On Monday, October 13, 2025, viewers tuned in for another episode of Jeopardy!. As usual, the contestants were ready to battle it out for the coveted title of champion.
Three competitors faced off in the episode, including reigning champion Allegra Hill, who defended her title after a win the day before. Chris McGinn and Evan Argyle wanted to dethrone her.
Jeopardy! contestants battled through difficult categories to reach the Final round. Evan Argyle and Chris McGinn battled for the top spot, while Allegra Hill survived an early setback. After the final round, Chris won the episode.
The game began with Jeopardy! Round, which had the categories including Creepy Things in Goosebumps Titles, World History, 3-Letter Musical Groups, Transportation, Occupational Verbs and Dessert.
All three contestants started well. Evan Argyle reached $3,400 first, followed by Chris McGinn at $3,200. Allegra Hill struggled early with a -$1,400 score.
Evan had seven clues correct but missed two by the first commercial break, while Chris had five correct and one incorrect. One correct answer in three attempts put Allegra in a tough spot. She recovered in the second half of the round.
Chris led with $6,200 after the Jeopardy! Round, while Evan was close behind with $6,000. Allegra reached $800 after a strong recovery.
This round featured categories including Their First Film Together, The ‘End,’ Spa Treatments, Geometry, Circum-France and A Cute Angel.
Evan Argyle scored well early on by finding Daily Double 2. Later, Allegra found Daily Double 3, but she regretted not betting more on it. All three contestants had a chance in Final Jeopardy!
Evan led the round with 25 correct answers and four incorrect ones. Chris had 15 correct answers, Allegra had 13. Despite her appreciative performance, Allegra finished third with $8,600. Evan finished the round with $17,400, Chris second with $11,000, and Allegra third with $8,600.
The Final Jeopardy! category was Bestselling Authors.
The clue read: "At age 26 in 1917, she passed the assistant’s exam for London’s Society of Apothecaries."
The correct response was "Who is Agatha Christie?"
Chris and Allegra answered correctly. Evan's mistake gave Chris the win, boosting his total to $22,000 after wagering everything. Allegra's correct answer brought her score to $12,700, while Evan's $4,601 loss left him with $12,799 despite a lead going into the final round.
Chris won with a correct Final Jeopardy! response despite Evan Argyle and Allegra Hill's performances. Fans will eagerly await more Jeopardy! episodes due to its entertainment and challenge.
