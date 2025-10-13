Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 13, 2025, Monday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! returned on Monday, October 13, 2025, with contestants competing for the top prize. The game had the usual Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and nail-biting Final Jeopardy! rounds. All eyes were on the winner as the contestants competed in difficult categories.



Allegra Hill won tonight's episode. After a close match, she won $23,601. Allegra won after answering the Francis Ford Coppola question on Final Jeopardy, which boosted her score. Allegra Hill will defend her title tomorrow after a thrilling episode of knowledge and strategy. A dramatic game on Jeopardy! proved why it's one of the most popular quiz shows ever.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! episode highlights - October 13, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! Round

The Jeopardy! round started with some strong plays, particularly by Allegra Hill, who took the lead early. The categories included Intersecting With Insects, World Literature, and TV Title First & Last Name, among others. Allegra made a move early in the round, securing a substantial lead.

Allegra Hill led with $5,000 after the round, after performing well on clues. She answered 9 questions correctly, but one wrong answer lowered her score. After answering 9 questions correctly and 2 wrong, defending champion Aimée Fluitt tied Allegra at $5,000.

Daniel Richman trailed with $3,600 after 8 correct, 1 incorrect answers.

Aimée and Daniel remained close, but Allegra led the round with her consistent performance. Jeopardy! ended with the Daily Double still in play, which could change the scores.

Double Jeopardy! Round

Double Jeopardy! had harder clues and higher stakes, so contestants competed to win. Daniel Richman lost $4,000 after making the second Daily Double wrong in this round. This reduced his options as the round progressed. Allegra found and answered Daily Double 3, winning $3,800 and extending her lead. This round ended with these scores:

Allegra Hill led Aimée by $1,000 at $12,800.

Aimée Fluitt had $11,800, close to Allegra, but she needed a big Final Jeopardy bet to win.

Daniel Richman, with $5,600, was mathematically out of the running for the top prize unless he had a perfect Final Jeopardy round.

Final Jeopardy! Round

The Final Jeopardy! category was The Oscars.

The clue read, “The first 2 actors to refuse their Oscar trophies were in films with scripts that this man co-wrote.”

The correct response was, “Who is Francis Ford Coppola?”

Allegra Hill, showing great confidence, bet $10,801 on the question and correctly answered it, securing her the victory with a final total of $23,601.

Daniel Richman bet $0 and incorrectly responded, leaving him with a total of $5,600.

Aimée Fluitt went for a smaller wager of $500, but she too got the question wrong, leaving her with $11,300.

Allegra’s correct response boosted her final total to an impressive $23,601, earning her the title of Jeopardy! champion for the night.

Game Highlights from the episode October 13, 2025

Jeopardy! Round

Categories: Intersecting With Insects; World Literature; TV Title First & Last Name; Rocks Of Note; “EZ” Does It; Backhanded Compliments



Scores after 15 clues:

Allegra: $4,400

Aimée: $2,200

Daniel: $1,600

Statistics at the first break (15 clues):

Allegra: 7 correct, 0 incorrect

Aimée: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Daniel: 3 correct, 0 incorrect



Contestant Interviews:

Allegra: Museum docent at a bottled water museum in Maine

Daniel: Got out of writing an essay for reciting “The Raven”

Aimée: Once worked for NASA before becoming a stay-at-home mom

Daily Double in Jeopardy! Round:

Aimée found the Daily Double, earning $2,000

By the break, Allegra and Aimée were tied for the lead



Statistics after Jeopardy! Round:

Allegra: 9 correct, 1 incorrect

Aimée: 9 correct, 2 incorrect

Daniel: 8 correct, 1 incorrect



Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

Allegra: $5,000

Aimée: $5,000

Daniel: $3,600



Double Jeopardy! Round

Categories: How Did I End Up In Charge?; U.S. “J”-ography; The Arctic; In Good Company; Latin Lesson; Backhand Compliments



Daily Double Results:

Daniel got DD2 incorrect, losing $4,000

Allegra got DD3 correct, earning $3,800



Statistics after Double Jeopardy! Round:

Allegra: 17 correct, 3 incorrect

Aimée: 15 correct, 2 incorrect

Daniel: 16 correct, 4 incorrect

Total unplayed clues this season: 3 (0 today)

Scores going into Final Jeopardy!:

Allegra: $12,800

Aimée: $11,800

Daniel: $5,600

Final Jeopardy!: Allegra correctly answered, making her the new champion

Final Scores:

Daniel: $5,600 – $0 = $5,600 (Incorrect response: Who is Welles?)

Aimée: $11,800 – $500 = $11,300 (Incorrect response)

Allegra: $12,800 + $10,801 = $23,601 (Correct response: Who is Francis Ford Coppola?)

Allegra’s 1-day total: $23,601

In tonight's Jeopardy!, Allegra Hill won with her knowledge and strategy. Her correct Final Jeopardy answer beat Aimée Fluitt and Daniel Richman after a fierce competition. Allegra will defend her title tomorrow as the new champion.