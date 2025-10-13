Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 13, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! returned on Monday, October 13, 2025, with contestants competing for the top prize. The game had the usual Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and nail-biting Final Jeopardy! rounds. All eyes were on the winner as the contestants competed in difficult categories.
Allegra Hill won tonight's episode. After a close match, she won $23,601. Allegra won after answering the Francis Ford Coppola question on Final Jeopardy, which boosted her score. Allegra Hill will defend her title tomorrow after a thrilling episode of knowledge and strategy. A dramatic game on Jeopardy! proved why it's one of the most popular quiz shows ever.
The Jeopardy! round started with some strong plays, particularly by Allegra Hill, who took the lead early. The categories included Intersecting With Insects, World Literature, and TV Title First & Last Name, among others. Allegra made a move early in the round, securing a substantial lead.
Allegra Hill led with $5,000 after the round, after performing well on clues. She answered 9 questions correctly, but one wrong answer lowered her score. After answering 9 questions correctly and 2 wrong, defending champion Aimée Fluitt tied Allegra at $5,000.
Double Jeopardy! had harder clues and higher stakes, so contestants competed to win. Daniel Richman lost $4,000 after making the second Daily Double wrong in this round. This reduced his options as the round progressed. Allegra found and answered Daily Double 3, winning $3,800 and extending her lead. This round ended with these scores:
The Final Jeopardy! category was The Oscars.
The clue read, “The first 2 actors to refuse their Oscar trophies were in films with scripts that this man co-wrote.”
The correct response was, “Who is Francis Ford Coppola?”
Allegra’s correct response boosted her final total to an impressive $23,601, earning her the title of Jeopardy! champion for the night.
Jeopardy! Round
Categories: Intersecting With Insects; World Literature; TV Title First & Last Name; Rocks Of Note; “EZ” Does It; Backhanded Compliments
Scores after 15 clues:
Statistics at the first break (15 clues):
Contestant Interviews:
Daily Double in Jeopardy! Round:
Statistics after Jeopardy! Round:
Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:
Double Jeopardy! Round
Categories: How Did I End Up In Charge?; U.S. “J”-ography; The Arctic; In Good Company; Latin Lesson; Backhand Compliments
Daily Double Results:
Statistics after Double Jeopardy! Round:
Scores going into Final Jeopardy!:
Final Jeopardy!: Allegra correctly answered, making her the new champion
Final Scores:
In tonight's Jeopardy!, Allegra Hill won with her knowledge and strategy. Her correct Final Jeopardy answer beat Aimée Fluitt and Daniel Richman after a fierce competition. Allegra will defend her title tomorrow as the new champion.
TOPICS: Jeopardy!