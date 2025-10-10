Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 10, 2025, Friday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

On Friday, October 10, 2025, Jeopardy! episode was filled with strategic moves and competition. Returning champion Spencer Janes, Denver marketing director Dave Francois, and national security consultant Aimée Fluitt competed in the episode. Spencer, who had been winning, wanted to defend his title against these two opponents.

The scores were close throughout the game, but Aimée Fluitt won. Her Final Jeopardy performance beat Spencer and Dave. Aimée won with a performance and will defend her title on Monday.

Jeopardy! comes with a gameplay history, and today was no exception. A Final Jeopardy question, competition, and twists made this episode a fan favorite.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! episode, October 10, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy! Round

The Jeopardy! round featured an array of engaging categories, including Season Of Charade, One-Word Book Titles, Artists By Concert Tours, U.S. Government & Politics, Chad Roulette, and “I” Is The Only Vowel.

Early on, Spencer Janes found the Daily Double and won $2,000. He led with $5,400 at break. Dave Francois and Aimée Fluitt followed with $2,800 and $2,400.

Spencer led after 15 clues with six correct answers and no incorrect ones. Dave answered four correctly and Aimée five correctly, but one incorrectly.

Scores after the Jeopardy! round:

Spencer: $7,600

Dave: $6,200

Aimée: $3,200

Double Jeopardy! Round

The Double Jeopardy! round introduced new categories: Oh Fun! Opera!, Cooking Terms, Group Project, Recent Technology, The Middle Ages, and An Actor’s Life For Me.

Aimée led the round after answering Daily Double 2 correctly. However, she left $1,800. Though Dave bet $4,000 on his Daily Double 3, he couldn't beat Spencer. After Double Jeopardy!, Spencer led with $17,600 and Aimée was close behind with $16,600. Dave was the third one.

Scores after Double Jeopardy!

Spencer: $17,600

Aimée: $16,600

Dave: $15,000

Final Jeopardy! Round

The Final Jeopardy! category was Classic Drama, was a triple stumper.

The clue, “The line 'Was this the face that launched a thousand ships?' is asked by this title character in a play written in the 16th century,” stumped all contestants.

The correct response was Who is Doctor Faustus?

After Final Jeopardy!, Aimée won with $4,599, Spencer with $1,600, and Dave with $3,000.

Final Results:

Dave: $15,000 – $12,000 = $3,000 (Incorrect response: Who is Titus Andronicus)

Aimée: $16,600 – $12,001 = $4,599 (Incorrect response: Who is Nope?)

Spencer: $17,600 – $16,000 = $1,600 (Incorrect response: Who is Troilus?)

Aimée Fluitt is now the Jeopardy! champion and will return to defend her title on Monday.

Despite all contestants failing to answer correctly, Aimée Fluitt won tonight's Jeopardy! with a good Final Jeopardy wager. Returning champion Spencer Janes lost his lead, and Dave Francois' conservative betting strategy kept him from the top. Aimée won with $4,599, becoming the new champion. Fans can expect her to defend her title on Monday.

