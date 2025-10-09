Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 9, 2025, Thursday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy.com

On Thursday, October 9, 2025, Jeopardy! aired another episode. Grace Batiste, Spencer Janes, and TJ Fisher, the five-day champion, competed. Players fought for three rounds in a tough game. Tonight's Jeopardy! was exciting and had high-stakes, and the winner was announced after a dramatic final round.

Spencer Janes won $29,000 after Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! Spencer won by correctly answering Final Jeopardy!. TJ Fisher did well but only won $5,201 while Grace Batiste won $10,200.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! Episode on October 9, 2025

Jeopardy! Round

The first episode had categories like Irish History, That’s Some Rhyme, Origin of the Idiom, All Sorts of Science, Cleanup, and On Aisle 7. It had a slow start for TJ Fisher, who had a difficult time early on. He got the Daily Double incorrect early in the round, which left him in the red. By the time the round reached the first break, TJ had a score of -$1,400.

Scores were as follows:

Spencer: $2,200

Grace: $1,400

TJ: -$1,400



Statistics after first round:

Spencer: 7 correct, 0 incorrect

Grace: 5 correct, 0 incorrect

TJ: 6 correct, 2 incorrect

Double Jeopardy! Round

In the Double Jeopardy! round, the categories were Alliterative Geography, Supreme Court Decisions, Elegiac Verse, Ranks & Titles, Anagrammar, and “All” TV & Movies. TJ immediately found Daily Double 2 and bet aggressively, winning $2,000 to get back in.

Grace found Daily Double 3, but she played conservatively and finished third. In the Final Jeopardy! round, Spencer maintained his lead.

Statistics after the Double Jeopardy! round:

Spencer: 17 correct, 0 incorrect

TJ: 18 correct, 2 incorrect

Grace: 8 correct, 0 incorrect

Scores going into Final:

Spencer: $17,000

TJ: $14,400

Grace: $5,200

Final Jeopardy! Round

The Final Jeopardy! category for October 9, 2025, was World Organizations.

The clue read: “Passing on in 2025, Aliza Magen, who helped track down terrorists in the 1972 Munich attack, became this agency’s top-ranking woman.”



The correct response was “What is Mossad?”

Both Grace and Spencer answered correctly, while TJ mistakenly responded with “What is Interpol?”



Scores after Final Jeopardy:

Grace: $5,200 + $5,000 = $10,200 (Correct: What is Mossad?)

TJ: $14,400 - $9,199 = $5,201 (Incorrect: What is Interpol?)

Spencer: $17,000 + $12,000 = $29,000 (Correct: What is Mossad?)

Final Champion: Spencer Janes with a 1-day total of $29,000.

Tonight's Jeopardy! episode saw Spencer Janes win after a strong Final round. Grace Batiste and TJ Fisher played well but lost. Spencer will defend his title.