Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 8, 2025, Wednesday

Tonight’s Jeopardy! episode, October 8, 2025, showcased intense competition as three contestants battled for the top prize. The excitement was heightened by the returning champion, TJ Fisher, who was aiming for his fifth win.

TJ Fisher won tonight's episode in a nail-biter, his 5th straight. Strategy and knowledge helped TJ maintain a slim lead heading into Final Jeopardy. TJ's careful wager in the final round secured his title over Chris Turner-Neal and Josh Ng. His correct Final Jeopardy answer, "What is VeggieTales?" kept his streak going, and he won $24,199, bringing his five-day total to $100,723.

Jeopardy! has long been an icon of American television, combining intellectual challenge and high-stakes drama. Each episode draws viewers as contestants vie for fame and fortune.

Glimpses of Jeopardy! episode from October 8, 2025

Jeopardy! Round

The Jeopardy! round today began with exciting categories such as "Dating Profiles From The Animal Kingdom" and "You Best Not Miss."

With seven correct answers early in the round, New Orleans writer Chris Turner-Neal led the round. Defending champion TJ Fisher followed with five correct but had six incorrect responses, slowing him down. After struggling, Josh Ng finished the round with $400.

Scores at the break (after 15 clues):

Chris: $5,000

TJ: $2,400

Josh: $400

Chris expanded his lead with six more correct answers despite early struggles. Chris led Jeopardy! with 13 correct answers and no incorrect answers by the end.

Scores after Jeopardy! Round:

Chris: $7,800

TJ: $1,600

Josh: $1,000

Double Jeopardy! Round

In Double Jeopardy!, the competition heated up with categories like Rowing On The River and The Nic Cage Playlist.

TJ Fisher, never one to back down, tried a True Daily Double to close the gap. Lead changes occurred throughout the round, and Chris and TJ were tied. Chris lost $1,500 on Daily Double 3, cutting his lead over TJ to $300.

Both players had impressive totals by the round's end, but Chris's early lead held up despite his mistakes.

Scores after Double Jeopardy! Round:

Chris: $12,700

TJ: $12,400

Josh: -$200 (did not participate in Final Jeopardy)

Final Jeopardy! round

The Final Jeopardy category of the night was Animation, with the clue:

"Phil Vischer, creator of this show, originally had a candy bar as the lead until his wife nudged him in a healthier direction."

Both TJ and Chris correctly answered, "What is VeggieTales?"

However, Chris made a conservative wager of $1,500, which wasn't enough to overtake TJ.

Final Scores:

TJ: $12,400 + $11,799 = $24,199

Chris: $12,700 + $1,500 = $14,200

Josh: -$200 (did not participate)

Tonight's Jeopardy! had three dynamic contestants. New Orleans writer Chris Turner-Neal showcased his skills throughout the round. He led early but lost momentum in the final minutes. After struggling to find his footing, West Nyack middle school teacher Josh Ng gave some good answers. Returning champion TJ Fisher showed how consistent he is.

Jeopardy!'s latest episode was another installment. TJ Fisher won his fifth straight game, while Chris Turner-Neal challenged him in the final round. With a stunning win and $100,723 in five days, TJ Fisher is becoming a fan favorite.