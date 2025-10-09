Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 9, 2025, Thursday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy.com

Jeopardy! fans are gearing up for the 24th game from season 42, on October 9, 2025. The Final Jeopardy question today, in the category of World Organizations, was a tricky one that had many viewers scratching their heads. The clue referred to a top-ranking woman in an intelligence agency who helped track down terrorists from the 1972 Munich attack. The correct response to this challenging clue was "Mossad."



This clue mentions Mossad leader Aliza Magen. She helped the agency run in the 1990s. Her role in Operation Wrath of God, which targeted Munich massacre perpetrators, was significant. Competitors had to know Mossad's history for this clue.

Jeopardy!, with its status as a famous game show, combines knowledge, strategy, and suspense to captivate audiences. Its challenging questions and amazing moments have made it a fan favorite since 1984. Today's Final Jeopardy clue presented the show's ability to connect complex historical facts to real-world issues.

Looking into Tonight's Jeopardy! Episode from October 9, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy Round

The Jeopardy round today has categories, including history, literature, and geography. To advance to Double Jeopardy, contestants had to navigate these topics and manage their wagers. And depending on the answers, scores will fluctuate, and contestants will be warming up as they tackled the difficult clues in the first round.

Double Jeopardy Round

As the game progressed into the Double Jeopardy round, the stakes became even higher. Contestants faced tougher clues in categories such as "Famous Landmarks" and "Classical Music Composers."

They had to act quickly and bet big to close the scores. The studio was electric as contestants pushed themselves to stay ahead in a competitive round.

Final Jeopardy Round Answer and Solution

The Final Jeopardy question today was in the World Organizations category.

The clue read, "Passing on in 2025, Aliza Magen, who helped track down terrorists in the 1972 Munich attack, became this agency’s top-ranking woman."

The correct response was, "What is Mossad?"

As Mossad's operations and key figures like Magen are unknown, this clue was difficult for many. Magen's Mossad work is significant to international intelligence experts.

Contestant Profiles of Tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

TJ Fisher

San Francisco marketing expert TJ Fisher has won five straight Jeopardy! games and $100,723. TJ has deep knowledge in many categories, making him a formidable opponent every round. In many episodes, his calmness and strategic betting have helped him win. He wanted to win six straight and possibly more today.

Spencer Janes

Program manager Spencer Janes is from Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and is academically trained. Spencer's quick memory earns him respect from competitors. Despite challenges on Jeopardy!, his persistence has kept him in the game. Spencer battled TJ Fisher and Grace Batiste today, hoping to win the episode.

Grace Batiste

Grace Batiste, a marketing manager from Chicago, entered the competition with knowledge and a desire to succeed. Grace's analytical skills and calmness helped her stay competitive in each round despite tough competition. Even though the competition was fierce, she wanted to win today.

Among all three contestants for October 9, 2025 episode, it's a mere matter of time to find out to see the winner now. Fans must wait until Jeopardy! tonight airs. TJ Fisher, the returning champion, faces tough competition from Grace Batiste and Spencer Janes. Watch to see who wins. For fans, Jeopardy! airs daily on syndicated TV and streaming services.

