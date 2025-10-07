Who won Jeopardy! tonight? October 7, 2025, Tuesday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy.com

Jeopardy! continues to keep viewers on edge, and the October 7, 2025, Tuesday episode was no exception. TJ Fisher emerged victorious for the fourth consecutive time. With an applaudable performance throughout the game, he cemented his place as a 4-day champion. His success today brings his total earnings to $76,524.

Slade Gilmer and Claudine Lewis tried hard, but TJ was too strong. After TJ pulled ahead early, Alabama paint quality team member Slade and Missouri elementary school teacher Claudine struggled to catch up. TJ maintained his lead on Final Jeopardy, a Triple Stumper, because no one could answer.

Glimpses of Jeopardy! episode on October 7, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy Round

The Jeopardy Round began with excitement as TJ Fisher became a force. TJ confidently answered 7 questions, including an early Daily Double, from the first clue. After the round, he had $8,200, leaving Claudine and Slade behind. After the round, Claudine had $4,600 and Slade $2,800.



The categories in the Jeopardy Round were A Blast From The Past, Life Is But A TV Stream, Page Boys, Going From Quitting To Retired, Here’s Your Hat..., and What’s Your Hurry?. TJ’s performance during this round set the stage for the rest of the game, as he led throughout, never once relinquishing his lead.



Double Jeopardy Round

The Double Jeopardy round brought new challenges with categories like The 16th Century, Words From Around The World, U.S. Cities, The Grammy For Best Comedy Album, Famous Women, and Isn’t It Romantic?.

TJ lost $3,500 on Daily Double 2. Even though he answered Daily Double 3 correctly, neither of his competitors did. As Final Jeopardy approached, TJ had a huge lead.



Despite their best efforts, Slade and Claudine couldn't overtake TJ. When Double Jeopardy ended, TJ led with $16,800. With $5,800 and $5,200, Claudine and Slade trailed.

Total unplayed clues this season: 3 (0 today)



Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy category was Science Records.

The clue was: It was introduced in 1992 & the record 43.3 was set in the high Andes, where stratospheric ozone levels are naturally low.

The correct response was What is the UV index (ultraviolet index)?



As it turned out, none of the contestants were able to provide the correct response, making it a Triple Stumper. Despite this, TJ’s earlier performance had given him a large enough lead to secure the win. He finished with $16,600, holding off Slade and Claudine.

Today’s Interviews:

Claudine wins the first “Deathly Double” contest from the “Inside Jeopardy” podcast.

Slade checks car paint jobs, despite being colorblind.

TJ’s church organ is the same as the one near where he went to school.

Categories: The 16th Century; Words From Around The World; U.S. Cities; The Grammy For Best Comedy Album; Famous Women; Isn’t It Romantic?

TJ loses $3,500 on DD2 but rebounds with a correct DD3, securing a runaway lead.

TJ remains the 4-day champion!

Tonight, TJ Fisher won his fourth straight Jeopardy!, adding $16,600 to his total. Though knowledgeable, Slade Gilmer and Claudine Lewis couldn't match TJ's performance. TJ won Final Jeopardy with a Triple Stumper and a large lead. His total earnings are $76,524. In tomorrow's episode, fans will watch TJ try to win five straight.