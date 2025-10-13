Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 13, 2025, Monday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

On October 13, 2025, Monday, Jeopardy! viewers were in for an episode with a thought-provoking Final Jeopardy! question. Three contestants performed their specialties in the episode. The Oscar-related question tested contestants' film history knowledge, specifically about two actors who famously declined their Oscars.

Contestants struggled with the Final Jeopardy! clue, especially "The Oscars." One of the first two Oscar winners to decline was a co-writer of their films. Answering "Who is Francis Ford Coppola?" correctly identified the director and screenwriter who was involved in two Oscar-defining moments. George C. Scott and Marlon Brando rejected their Oscars for Patton and The Godfather, Coppola co-wrote both, in 1971 and 1973.

The Jeopardy! show has long tested contestants' broad knowledge with challenging and enlightening questions. Each episode is both intellectually challenging and thrilling. The contestants' strategic moves and bets made the episode more interesting.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! Episode from October 13, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy Round

The Jeopardy! round kicked off with a solid display of knowledge from all three contestants. All players could demonstrate their skills in the diverse categories. Aimée Fluitt, the returning champion, displayed strong historical and literary knowledge. With her foreign affairs background, Allegra Hill excelled at international relations questions. Ph.D. student Daniel Richman provided solid answers throughout the round on science.

Double Jeopardy Round

As Double Jeopardy! began, the stakes rose. Contestants had to bet more strategically. Allegra Hill and Daniel Richman kept moving forward with correct answers, but Aimée Fluitt maintained her lead. Contestants had to think quickly and remember many facts in the round's harder categories.

Final Jeopardy Round Answer and Solution

The Final Jeopardy! question for October 13, 2025, in the category "The Oscars"

The clue was: "The first two actors to refuse their Oscar trophies were in films with scripts that this man co-wrote."

The correct response was "Who is Francis Ford Coppola?"

This answer attributed George C. Scott (Patton, 1971) and Marlon Brando (The Godfather, 1973) Oscar rejections to Coppola's screenwriting. These bold actions by the actors protested the industry by rejecting the prestigious awards for personal and political reasons.

Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles from tonight’s episode

Aimée Fluitt



Once again, former national security consultant Aimée Fluitt appeared on Jeopardy! Aimée, from Kansas City, Missouri, was a formidable player with a sharp analytical mind. In addition to her intelligence career, Aimée writes captivating novels. Aimée showed her political and global knowledge and Jeopardy! skills with intelligence and creativity. She started with $4,599 to defend her title against strong opponents.

Daniel Richman



PHD student Daniel Richman from Santa Barbara, California, brought a unique blend of academic expertise and scientific curiosity to Jeopardy! High-level research in artificial intelligence and computational biology made Daniel a strong candidate. He was a U.S. Presidential Scholar and had extensive academic accomplishments. Throughout the game, Daniel showed his knowledge by answering difficult questions.

Allegra Hill

Foreign affairs professional Allegra Hill from Washington, D.C., had a successful academic and professional career. Due to her expertise in international relations and Eastern European policy, Allegra brought a global perspective to Jeopardy! Her Mandarin and ancient Greek educational background set her apart from other contestants.

Watching the dramatic battle, viewers will have to wait for the winner. While Aimée Fluitt defended her title, Allegra Hill and Daniel Richman were tough. Show viewers must tune in to find out who won. Watch Jeopardy! on their local network weekdays to catch all the action.