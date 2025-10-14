Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 14, 2025, Tuesday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! has become a staple of American television. The game show's fast-paced questions and unique format have dominated television for decades. On October 14, 2025, another exciting round of trivia will focus on best-selling authors. The Final Jeopardy question tests contestants' literary knowledge.

The Final Jeopardy answer tonight is about the famous author Agatha Christie. “At 26 in 1917, she passed the assistant’s exam for London’s Society of Apothecaries.” Correct answer: “Who is Agatha Christie?” Christie's pharmaceutical background shaped many of her detective novels. Her profound knowledge from her studies helped her write some of the most intricate and thrilling literary mysteries.

Jeopardy! contestants like Allegra Hill, the returning champion, try to keep their streak going. This episode and the fast-paced final round winner are eagerly anticipated by viewers.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! Episode Highlights October 14, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy Round

Jeopardy began on October 14, 2025, with historical figures and word origins. The contestants showed their knowledge and quick reflexes in various fields. Contestants had to stay sharp to stay in their positions and the pace was fast. As always, the game moves quickly, and every point earned may lead to victory. Consistent Allegra Hill, the returning champion, gained momentum with early selections.

Double Jeopardy Round

The stakes increased in Double Jeopardy. The dollar amounts doubled and the categories became more specific, testing contestants' expertise. Most Double Jeopardy rounds included the daily double, where contestants could bet strategically. Allegra Hill, who led from the first round, bet aggressively again, continuing her streak. However, Evan Argyle and Chris McGinn proved formidable opponents. All three players showed resilience as the round progressed, indicating intense competition.

Final Jeopardy Round Answer

The Final Jeopardy round tonight challenged the contestants with a question in the category of Bestselling Authors.

The clue was: "At age 26 in 1917, she passed the assistant’s exam for London’s Society of Apothecaries."

The answer to the clue is: “Who is Agatha Christie?”

This references Agatha Christie, the famous detective novelist who created the Hercule Poirot series. Christie learned about poisons on the Society of Apothecaries exam, which shaped her writing. Her intricate murder mystery stories relied on her poison knowledge.

Tonight’s Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles

Allegra Hill

Washington, D.C.-based foreign affairs professional Allegra Hill was the reigning champion after winning $23,601 last episode. Her strategic play and deep knowledge in many categories made her a formidable competitor. Allegra's calm responses showed her experience, especially under pressure. She showed her quick decision-making skills in Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy. Jeopardy! fans want to see if she can keep winning.

Chris McGinn

Chris McGinn, an Indian Land, South Carolina editor, started strong. Chris quickly jumped on clues that fit his history and literature skills during Jeopardy! He was methodical but struggled in Double Jeopardy's faster pace. After a strong start, Chris couldn't catch Allegra in the Final Jeopardy round. However, his perseverance made the game exciting.

Evan Argyle

Another strong competitor was Salt Lake City data scientist Evan Argyle. Evan, wearing an argyle sweater, was calm and smart. He was quick and knowledgeable in many areas. Evan calculated and gambled in the final round despite being in a tough spot. Despite his Final Jeopardy performance, he was a strong challenger due to his ability to adapt and pivot.

The high-level competition on Jeopardy! on October 14, 2025, has kept viewers glued to their screens. Allegra Hill is the favorite in Final Jeopardy, but Chris McGinn and Evan Argyle proved they can compete. The winner won't be revealed until the end of the episode. Tonight, Jeopardy! will feature the ultimate knowledge and strategy test.