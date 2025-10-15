How old were D’Angelo and Angie Stone during relationship? Age difference and all we know of late singers’ only public courtship

D’Angelo and Angie Stone (Image via X/@VINCENT)

D'Angelo recently passed away at the age of 51, nearly six months after Angie Stone died in a car accident. The two began dating in the 1990s and had a son together named Michael Archer Jr. They eventually broke up in 1999.

For those unversed, D'Angelo passed away on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in New York City after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, per a source cited by People Magazine.

The source also shared with the outlet that the singer was in hospice for two weeks, "but had been in the hospital for months."

D'Angelo's family confirmed the news of his passing in a statement.

"The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life. After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025."

Stone was reportedly in her early 30s while D'Angelo was 19 years old when they got together in the 1990s.

According to USA Today, the two met while working on D'Angelo's Grammy-nominated debut album, Brown Sugar, in 1995, and later collaborated on several songs, including Send It On and Everyday.

They welcomed Michael Archer II in 1997, who also goes by his stage name Swayvo Twain.

Although the two broke up in 1999, Stone opened up about her relationship with the neo-soul musician in an October 2008 interview with Essence.

"What people didn’t realize was that before he became successful, there was Angie Stone from the group Vertical Hold — a strong, beautiful sister who dated somebody who had not even crossed the threshold of the industry yet," she said.

She also recalled the first time they met, describing how D'Angelo "wore glasses, had short hair, and his pants were hanging down to his butt. He was just a 19-year-old kid with big shorts, and nobody cared or saw his beauty but me."

Angie was previously married to Rodney Stone, with whom she shared a daughter, Diamon. D'Angelo, on the other hand, was also the father of two more children, son Morocco and daughter Imani.

D'Angelo and Angie Stone's Son, Michael Jr., reportedly has "been through a lot" after his parents' demise

My thoughts are with Michael Archer, who lost both his parents within months of each other.



RIP Angie Stone, RIP D’Angelo 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/kf4b70fz9P — nosa ! (@nosaputyouon) October 14, 2025

According to sources cited by People Magazine, in a report published on October 14, 2025, Michael Jr. had been with his father at the hospital.

They told the outlet that Michael "has been through a lot in such a short amount of time" after both his parents' demise.

"People are really worried about Mike right now," said the source.

The source added:

"His mom died a day after his birthday and now six months later he's burying his dad."

Michael himself shared a statement following his father's passing.

"I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers during these very difficult times, as it has been a very rough and sad year for me. I ask that you please continue to keep me in your thoughts as it will not be easy, but one thing that both my parents taught me was to be strong, and I intend to do just that."

Stay tuned for more updates.