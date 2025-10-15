When does Dunkin’ Halloween Buckets return? Everything we know so far

Fast-Food Chains Bring Back Halloween Buckets and Seasonal Treats for 2025 (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

As October end approaches, fast-food chains across the U.S. are rolling out Halloween-themed promotions, including collectible buckets, seasonal treats, and limited-time menu items. These nostalgic items allow families and fans to enjoy the spooky season while adding a festive touch to their meals.

Starting October 15, Dunkin’ is bringing back its Halloween Munchkins Bucket in certain areas. The Dunkin’ Halloween Buckets come in black with a purple lid and have a little spider ornament on top. Each one holds 50 Munchkins doughnut holes and costs $18.99. This seasonal treat gives customers a fun way to grab a big batch of these mini doughnuts with a Halloween twist.

Halloween promotions and launch dates at major fast-food chains

McDonald’s will start offering its Happy Meal Boo Buckets again on October 21. It has classic designs such as Ghost, Pumpkin, and Goblin, and new ones such as Black Cat and Red Zombie.

Children will enjoy the idea of buckets coming with stickers of a Halloween theme which will be an amusing and creative experience during their candy-gathering process. The customers are supposed to visit the official site of McDonald's to find out the stores participating in the promotion.

Burger King celebrates Halloween by bringing back its 2024-themed buckets, which dropped on October 13. The 2025 Monster Menu adds a mysterious touch to favorites like:

Jack-O-Lantern Whopper

Vampire Nuggets

Mummy Mozzarella Fries

Franken-Candy Sundae

🪣The Halloween Bucket will drop on October 13th, for a limited-time, while supplies last.



📍The Halloween food menu plus kids meal toys will be available at participating Burger King locations nationwide starting September 30th.



📝Some locations have the toys now. pic.twitter.com/bmoRAzMXRb — Markie Devo (@markie_devo) September 29, 2025

A King Jr. Meal is also available, including Vampire Nuggets and Scooby-Doo toys based on the Mystery Gang. These options mix food with fun to create a memorable Halloween vibe for kids and families.

Wendy’s is back with its Boo Books. These booklets come with five coupons for free Jr. Frosty treats and a $1.99 Kids’ Meal with a purchase. Each booklet costs $1 and aims to give more value and fun to kids during the Halloween season.

Fans of these deals need to keep track of the dates. Dunkin’ Munchkins Buckets show up in specific markets starting October 15.