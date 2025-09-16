Is Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck related to Ben Affleck? Why the new Dunkin’ ad might be confusing, explained

Jen Affleck (image via YouTube/@ Dunkin')

Jen Affleck, star of the reality television show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, appeared in an ad for Dunkin’ alongside Hollywood star Ben Affleck that released on September 15, 2025, where the two played cousins. However, in reality, the two celebrities are not related, and the reference was a gag, with Jen making similar claims in the past.

The 26-year-old is married to Zac Affleck, with whom she shares three children, Nora, Lucas, and Penelope. The couple believed that they were related to the DCEU’s Batman actor through Zac’s father, Dave Affleck, and had said as much in public. However, following the debut of the Mormon Wives, she found out that there was no real connection, and told Us Weekly in an interview in May 2025, “I’m still shocked.”

However, that did not stop the two of them from working together on the latest Dunkin’ commercial, where Jen made her case as to why she should become the new face of the brand. Ben, who is also father to three kids- Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel- has been a brand ambassador for Dunkin’ since 2023.

Dunkin' ad suggests Ben Affleck and Jen Affleck are cousins

In a cheeky nod to the family connection drama between Jen Affleck and Ben Affleck, the new Dunkin’ commercial released on Monday, September 15, 2025, features the two stars playing up the faux family connection. The ad opens with a Dunkin’ barista calling out an order for Affleck, seemingly expecting the The Accountant actor.

However, it is the television star who turns up to collect, quipping, “Expecting my cousin, Ben? Nah. When Dunkin has something packed with amazing value, they bring me in, Jen Affleck—the value Affleck.” She went on to make her case for replacing Ben as the face of the brand, saying, “Twice the personality, half the price. I’m a steal. You know what’s not value? Ben,” she asserted. “Why overpay for something nobody wants? He’s so dated, I’m younger, hotter. Can you believe Ben’s only 53? And it’s not like a young 53, it’s like a weathered 53.”



It is at this moment that Ben is seen waiting in a car outside the drive-thru window, listening to Jen’s rant. In mock frustration, he called her out as “Rude,” later noting that he is “Totally average 53, right down the 53 fairway.” The playful back and forth delivered on the public intrigue over their common surname.

