Dunkin' teams up with Urban Outfitters for exclusive limited-edition fashion collection

Urban Outfitters (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).

This fall, Urban Outfitters and Dunkin' are teaming up, bringing a fresh twist that goes beyond coffee and donuts. The two brands have launched a limited-edition capsule collection that mixes Dunkin's signature café aesthetic with Urban Outfitters' laid-back, campus-ready fashion.

You can find the set now at some UO shops, and it will hit online on National Coffee Day (September 29), featuring cozy staples like graphic tees, hoodies, and sweatshorts, all with fun hints of Dunkin's famous coffee cups, donuts, and branding.

Urban Outfitters x Dunkin' launches a fun capsule inspired by coffee, donuts, and retro vibes

Urban Outfitters has joined hands with Dunkin' to roll out a new limited-edition capsule that mixes fashion with coffee culture. This line is priced from $29 to $75. It reinvents UO's top items, like hoodies, tees, and shorts, and adds new fun looks. The designs are inspired by Dunkin's drinks and donuts.

The cool art, showing stuff like sprinkles on top of frost or iced coffee, tries to turn everyday clothes into fun style pieces. To top off the new items, they've also brought out Camp Snap cameras decked out in Dunkin' prints. This encourages fans to capture their daily coffee moments with a retro twist.

Urban Outfitters x Dunkin' debut collection launches with Boston event and coffee giveaway

Marybeth Cahill, the retailer's Chief Merchandising Officer, said the idea felt right as lots of folks begin their day at Dunkin'. She shared that the collaboration aims to capture the fun and comfort of grabbing coffee through playful items you'd want to show off. The launch will be in Boston on September 22, with drinks, live screen printing, and branded giveaways. In her words:

"Our customers' daily rituals often start with Dunkin', which made this collaboration an obvious choice... With this collection, we translated the joy of a favorite coffee run into pieces that are comfortable, cheeky, and made to be shared – whether it's an early-morning Dunkin' run or a moment to reset during a long day."

They will also kick off a "100 Days of Coffee" event across the country. The new items will hit some Urban Outfitters stores that day and will be online by September 29, just in time for National Coffee Day.

