Dunkin' Launches New Chocolate Santa Featuring Cookie Butter Creme Filling (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Dunkin' is jumping into the holidays with something beyond coffee with fresh chocolate Santa, stuffed with cookie butter cream, an idea that stems from their well-liked cold foam drink. Instead of sticking to basics, they're mixing flavors people already enjoy, shaping it into a festive treat that feels familiar yet different.

As brands everywhere roll out limited‑edition winter‑themed snacks, gingerbread, peppermint and so on, Dunkin' has taken that trend and turned it into a candy‑sized treat. Enveloped in a coating of chocolate and cradling a ribbon of cookie butter, the new offering delivers a burst of holiday indulgence, from the coffee chain's counter, into your stocking.

Dunkin' unwraps a festive new treat with its Chocolate Santas, blending creamy cookie-butter filling and milk chocolate for a holiday-ready bite

Dunkin' has teamed up with Frankford Candy, the company famed for turning brands into confections, to roll out a holiday treat that's already sparking chatter among shoppers. Their newest offering, the Dunkin' Chocolate Santas, pairs milk chocolate, with a cookie‑butter crème filling delivering a melt‑in‑your‑mouth bite that feels both indulgent and steeped in nostalgia.

The candy's distinguishing feature lies in its mold, far beyond mere holiday packaging, making it a visual treat as much, as a tasty one. Used to dress up a dessert or a steaming mug of hot chocolate, these single‑wrapped chocolates appear at Walmart Five Below and Dollar General with price tags hovering between $1 and $1.50 depending on location, as reported by Allrecipes.

With a taste, aesthetic and purse‑friendly cost, Dunkin's Chocolate Santas are quickly turning into a holiday must‑have for coffee devotees, chocolate addicts and anyone hoping to sprinkle a touch of sweetness over the season. Yet given their fleeting run, it's wise to snag a few before they disappear off the shelves.

