"Made me cry alone": Dancing with the Stars fans react to Robert Irwin's emotional tribute to his mother, Terri

Terri Irwin with her son Robert Irwin (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars’ Week 5 theme, Dedication Night, turned emotional as contestants stepped on the ballroom floor to honor their loved ones.

Among the participants was Robert Irwin, who dedicated his act to his mother, Terri, as a token of his gratitude for her support after the death of his father, Steve. The wildlife conservationist performed an emotional contemporary routine with his pro dance partner, Witney Carson, during the October 14, 2025, episode of the competition series.

The act also honored his late father, Steve, as Robert danced to Phil Collins’ You’ll Be in My Heart. His performance included a special appearance from his mother, Terri, making it all the more impactful.

The dance routine not only affected the audience but also the judges as panelist Derek Hough broke down in tears while sharing his comments on the act.

Meanwhile, on X, Dancing with the Stars fans shared their thoughts on Robert’s touching performance.

While many praised his dance skills, others commented on the emotional intensity of the routine.

“Robert Irwin’s performance tonight just made me cry alone. So poignant, so raw,” a netizen commented.

Many Dancing with the Stars said they cried while watching Robert and Witney’s Dedication Night performance.

“I should’ve minded my business and kept scrolling but now i’m crying after watching robert irwin’s latest routine on dwts,” a fan wrote.

“Already crying at the second performance on #DWTS. Robert Irwin is such a peach of a human,” another one commented.

“Dedication night always has me crying. robert was fantastic the irwin family is so loved!” an X user reacted.

Other Dancing with the Stars fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“I have always cried to You'll Be in my heart, tonight it was worse. Sobbing watching @RobertIrwin dance with his mom beautiful expression of their family's love,” a person wrote.

“The moment when Robert Irwin and his mom, Terri, danced together on Dancing with the Stars. Perfection,” another netizen commented.

“ROBERT IRWIN IS BACK IN THE GAME!! ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL WORK ON THAT CONTEMPORARY,” a fan posted.

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough gets emotional after Robert Irwin's touching Dedication Night performance

Before stepping on the stage, Robert shared that his mother was an “absolute hero” to him.

He looked up to her for the way she managed things after the death of his father.

“As I got older, I started to realize just how hard it would have been for her to be there for us, and all the while continue dad’s legacy that her and dad built together,” he said.

The wildlife conservationist broke down in tears as he mentioned that he has “never been able to capture the feeling of gratitude” he felt for his mother.

Robert lost his father to a stingray attack in 2006. However, despite the loss, life continued as his mother stepped forward and helped him cope with the changes.

As for Terri, she credited her children, Robert and Bindi, for giving her the strength and space to heal.

“After we lost Steve, it was difficult to smile again. For quite a while. So for him to say, ‘You lifted me up,’ honestly, it was the opposite. Because of them, I could get up every morning. Every day I'm a proud mama,” she recalled.

Robert stated that his father would be “so proud” of him.

The judges expressed a similar sentiment, as Bruno Tonioli mentioned that Steve must be “looking at you kid and he’s smiling.”

However, Derek struggled to speak.

“The love I have for your family. Thank you. I just have so much love for you guys. Man, I'm so proud of you. I really am. You’ve become such an amazing man and the world needs the Irwin family,” he said.

When it came to scores, Kym, Bruno and Derek gave Robert a nine each. However, Carrie Ann scored him an eight out of ten.

Stay tuned for more updates.