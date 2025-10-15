Who is Dancing with the Stars' Whitney Leavitt's husband? Details explored

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Whitney Leavitt visits The Empire State Building on June 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Dancing with the Stars and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and her partner, Mark Ballas, performed a contemporary to Heal by Jamal Roberts, winner of American Idol season 23.

She dedicated her performance on the Dedication Night episode to her supportive husband, Conner Leavitt, released on October 14, 2025.

Conner joined them in the performance, with the three of them receiving a score of 33 out of 40 by the judges. Whitney Leavitt remarked about the update earlier in an interview, saying,

"I’m so excited. He’s been stretching. He tells us multiple times that he is so excited to get on the dance floor. So I cannot wait."

What does Dancing with the Stars and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney's husband, Conner Leavitt, do?

Conner Leavitt is the supportive husband of Dancing with the Stars contestant Whitney Leavitt, who is also a central figure in Hulu's reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Conner works as a technical analyst for a hedge fund, with all his management based in Dubai, and him doing it remotely from his home.

Holding a degree in Economics from Brigham Young University, Conner graduated in 2018.

He is often seen appearing in Whitney's social media posts and TikTok videos, engaging in trending dances and challenges. Talking about his wife making these videos, he said,

"You can tell she grew up in the fine arts. She’s like, ‘Chin up, back straight. You’re off half a beat.’ And I’m trying! I’m sweating!"

Whitney and Conner met during a double date in 2015 when their original partners didn't show up, leading them to connect and form a friendship.

First introduced to everyone by appearing in the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, their story and personal life grabbed much attention.

The couple married in a Mormon temple in Provo, Utah, in the summer of 2016, sharing a post-wedding photo at In-N-Out having a meal in their bridal attire in July that year, captioning it as #notyouraveragebridalshoot.

Whitney gave birth to their first child, Sedona, in November 2019, followed by their second son, Liam, in December 2021, and lastly, the couple welcomed their third son, Billy Gene, in October 2024.

Talking about their youngest kid's name, Whitney shared

"We’ve always waited to name our children after meeting them, but with Billy, we fell in love with the name immediately — even before meeting him. The name allowed us to feel connected to the baby without knowing the gender."

After Whitney's latest performance on the show, Conner shared an emotional post on TikTok expressing his emotions, saying,

"I am so proud, Sedona’s gonna grow up believing that no dream is too big. Whitney, this feels like the start of something massive for you."

Whitney also posted a long video of herself tearing up on Instagram, narrating their love and sharing how they are going to present their story to the world through the dance, saying that she feels most like herself when she is dancing. She further said in the video,

"And so I am so grateful to share this story through dance. Anyways, tonight I got Connor a(0:32)bouquet of flowers to match his outfit. Let's go give it to him."

The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on August 20, 2025, and Whitney posted a heartwarming picture on Instagram, writing an emotional note:

"I can’t imagine ever loving anyone the way I love Conner. Through everything we’ve faced, we’ve always come out stronger, side by side. I’m so proud of you babe, and so grateful I get to dance through this life with you. Here’s to us, always. Happy 9 years baby."

Stay tuned for more updates.