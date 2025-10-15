Danielle Fishel reunites with Boy Meets World's William Daniels on Dancing with the Stars

Danielle Fishel from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Week 5 was Dedication Night on Dancing with the Stars, which witnessed a rare appearance from 98-year-old Boy Meets World fame William Daniels.

In the October 14, 2025, episode, William joined Danielle Fishel and her pro dance partner, Pasha Pashkov, for a special performance.

While the dancing duo danced a jive to the sitcom’s theme song, William made an unexpected entry, taking viewers by surprise.

Danielle and William are personalities renowned for their roles in the popular ‘90s sitcom, Boy Meets World. While Danielle played the character of Topanga Lawrence on the show, William played Mr. George Feeny’s role.

It was a coming-of-age show, which debuted in September 1993. The show became a fan favorite as it continued for seven seasons, concluding in May 2000.

The episode also featured Kym Johnson Herjavec as the special guest judge, while Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba remained the regular panel members.

Every contestant was evaluated on a scale of 40 points, and Danielle received 29 points for her performance.

Boy Meets World fame William Daniels gives Danielle an A+ for her performance on Dancing with the Stars







While speaking to the Dancing with the Stars cameras before her act, Danielle said that she wouldn’t be the professional that she was if it weren’t for William.

Consequently, she chose Dedication Night to honor her mentor, who stepped on stage with her at the age of 98.



“This dance is for you, Mr. Feeny. Thank you for always showing up when the cameras stopped rolling,” she said.



As for William, he was “very proud” of everything Danielle had accomplished, especially at the ABC dance competition.

As their performance began, viewers saw her and Pasha jive next to an office. In the office, sat Daniels, who put on his role of Mr. Feeny.

Toward the end of the act, they stood with William, who gave them an “A+” grade on their performance.

While the Dancing with the Stars pair earned a perfect score from the Boy Meets World alum, they fell short when it came to the panelists.

Their jive routine did not meet their expectations. Consequently, it only received 29 out of 40 points.

Despite their efforts, Danielle and Pasha landed in a vulnerable position with the second-lowest score on the leaderboard.

Bruno Tonioli gave the duo an eight, saying:



“You’re pitching Boy Meets World the Musical, because it was such a wonderful number. It had all the structures and all the story lines!”



The expert panelist then pointed out that Danielle could “sharpen” her moves. But overall, he “absolutely loved it.”

Derek Hough and Kym Johnson also shared similar reviews, but it was Carrie Ann Inaba who was more critical than the rest.

To her, Danielle and Pasha’s act felt like watching the same dance “over and over.” As soon as Carrie said that, the audience let out boos to express their disapproval.

But even then, Danielle remained positive about her performance, as she told Dancing with the Stars host Julianne Hough that:



“I’m having so much fun. Sometimes I think I have so much fun I forget that I’m supposed to be dancing! So that much fun.”



The Dedication Night episode featured multiple emotional tributes, with Robert Irwin’s dedication to his father and Dylan Efron’s dance with his baby sister taking center stage.

Unlike the usual routine, this week concluded without any eliminations, as all participants advanced to the next round of the competition.

Stay tuned for more such updates.