Why was Zachary Radcliff arrested? Michigan church youth director allegations explained

Zachary Radcliff, former youth and music director at Oakwood Church in Augusta Township, Michigan, is facing more than 60 felony charges related to claims of child sexual abuse. The case is gaining wider attention throughout Michigan, as investigators believe the abuse occurred over multiple years, potentially more than 10 years.

On October 2, 2024, Michigan State Police began an investigation into Radcliff based on a tip that Radcliff had solicited child sexually abusive material from a minor. After the tip, police executed search warrants at Radcliff's residence and Radcliff's Oakwood Church office.

As multiple victims came forward, the inquiry expanded rapidly. Later, officials confirmed the alleged victims were boys aging between 12-17, and some even dated back to 2011. Radcliff was serving as both the music and youth director when the alleged incidents took place.

Initially facing 30 counts, Radcliff's situation escalated following a preliminary hearing on March 4, 2025. After hearing eyewitness accounts from a number of younger men, Judge J. Cedric Simpson of Michigan’s 14A District Court added an additional 30 counts to the total on the case.

Now Radcliff faces in total 60 counts including: First-degree criminal sexual conduct, Child sexually abusive activity, Using a computer to commit a crime. Judge Simpson stated the testimony was very credible and disturbing.

"I don't say this lightly at all. Not how I operate my life and certainly not how I operate as a judge. But in my 25-so-plus years, I've seen a lot. This ranks up with one of the most egregious predators that I have ever seen as it regards individuals," Cedric Simpson said.

A look into Zachary Radcliff's role in church impact of his arrest on the community

Radcliff, the son of the senior pastor, Frank Radcliff, of Oakwood Church, was in a leadership role overseeing youth programs and music ministries. Church officials stated that he was placed on a paid suspension on October 3, 2024, which was the day after the investigation started. He was officially terminated on October 12.

"This information has ripped our hearts apart. The safety and protection of the individuals in our church is what is paramount to us. We are devoted to doing what we can for the care of the victims of these crimes," the church said in a statement.

Church officials further stressed that all staff members undergo background checks, but did not specify whether Zachary Radcliff had ever received any previous warnings or complaints.

Michigan church worship leader, youth pastor & CPAC performer, Zachary Radcliff, who was arrested on 33 child sex crime charges, now faces 60 child sex crime charges & has been denied bond. pic.twitter.com/ByU8CW6J2H — 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) March 4, 2025

The allegations have shaken the congregation of Oakwood Church and the community. Prosecutors allege Radcliff took advantage of his trusted position in the church to exploit children for an extended period of time.

Victims’ remarks during the hearing underscored not just the physical abuse, but also the emotional damage. While the victims’ ages prohibit disclosure of the specifics of the testimony, the seriousness of the allegations was clear from Judge Simpson’s statements.

Currently, Radcliff is at the Washtenaw County Jail and is scheduled to go to court later this month. If found guilty, he could face significant prison time.

Authorities are asking for any additional victims to come forward, or anyone with information. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is also available as well as local resources if the victims want to talk to someone.