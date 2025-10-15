Nicki Minaj credits Trump for allowing the internet to post flattering photos of her again, takes a dig at Kamala Harris' campaign funds

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

On October 14, Nicki Minaj took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a tweet crediting President Donald Trump for permitting the internet to upload flattering photos of her. Further in the tweet, Nicki also took a dig at Kamala Harris' campaign funds. The original tweet read,

"Flattering photos are allowed to be posted of me again. Thanks, POTUS. Epiphany had politicians thinking she would lead them to a victory 😩🤣. Had live nation thinking she knew her sh*t. lol. How much money did VP Harris have stacked up for her campaign, again? Yikes."

As of now, within a few hours since the post was uploaded, it has garnered more than 380K views as well as over 6K likes.

The tweet came with a photo of Nicki herself and another one of a doll that resembles Chucky. Many X users were particularly interested about the doll and asked where she got that meme from. Some even joked that Nicki possibly owned the doll and made the meme on her own as well.

Did Nicki Minaj endorse Donald Trump in the previous presidential elections?

As the recent tweet suggests, Nicki took a dig at Kamala Harris, which could spark questions about whether she had supported Donald Trump in the past. According to The Express Tribune, in October 2024, rumors surfaced claiming that Nicki Minaj had endorsed Trump in the presidential race.

A clip of her went viral in which the rapper was seen having a conversation with a man, who appeared to be her husband Kenneth Petty. In the footage, Nicki addressed the man and said,

"Because you're an American, I can now fill out paperwork and vote in the United States of America of Donald Trump, and I would like to thank my fans and everybody that supported me."

The outlet revealed that it was later discovered that the clip was not from 2024 and was instead from the year 2019, when Trump already was the president of the US. The timeline of the post was confirmed by Trump supporter and podcaster Rob Smith. Back in 2015, Nicki had shared her view on Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Speaking about Hillary, Nicki said,

"I support her as a woman. Am I convinced that she should be the next president? I still want to be open-minded about everyone. Obviously, I identify with her struggles as a woman..."

At the time, she also shared her views about Donald Trump's election campaign. She told Billboard that not all the points made by Trump were completely "horrible." She said,

"There are points he has made that may not have been so horrible if his approach wasn’t so childish. But in terms of entertainment — I think he’s hilarious. I wish they could just film him running for president. That’s the ultimate reality show."

As for her latest tweet, she has not mentioned anything else about her political stance.