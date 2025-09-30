“This is my gay Super Bowl tonight”: Fans react to Cocaine Barbie, Barney B trending online amid Nicki Minaj Cardi B X feud

Nicki Minaj, Jeremy Scott, Cardi B, and Tiffany Haddish at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Tachman/Getty Images for Vogue)

As Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s feud is reignited on social media with references to Cocaine Barbie and Barney B, fans of the two rappers are having a field day. The back and forth between Cardi B, who recently released her new album, Am I The Drama? and Minaj kicked up once again as the rappers took to X to seemingly take digs at one another.

Both rappers, who have devoted fans who rally behind them, have been involved in a years long feud. Recently, things seemed to be calm between Minaj and Cardi, but their drama was reignited as Cardi was celebrating the success of her new album. Netizens noticed the back and forth between the two artists, and fans joined both Cardi and Minaj as they took aim at each other.

Referencing names that both rappers used to diss each other, a fan took to X to comment on the ongoing drama, and wrote,

“Barney B. Cocaine Barbie. This is my gay Super Bowl tonight”

Barney B

Cocaine Barbie



This is my gay Super Bowl tonight pic.twitter.com/vom5XTITtc — ICON (@1NoelNiks) September 30, 2025

Encouraging Cardi’s dig, who seemingly called the Anaconda hitmaker Minaj ‘Cocaine Barbie,’ a fan observed,

“THIS GOTTA BE YA NEXT SINGLE…..”

Echoing Cardi’s dig at Minaj, for who the persona of a ‘Barbie’ is important in her music as well as in style, a fan of the Bodak Yellow rapper wrote,

“Cmon Barbie let’s go party”

Minaj deleted a post on X where she criticized Cardi’s rapping skills while seemingly calling her Barney. Her post was shared and quoted by a fan who appreciated they way she hit back at Cardi, and wrote,

“A b c d e f g. Rap like Barney still ugleee” she really don’t gaf anymore”

However, Minaj’s action of deleting her X posts in which she took aim at Cardi was not appreciated by some, and a fan remarked,

“@NICKIMINAJ i can’t respect you if you keep deleting these tweets…like”

However, the way Minaj took digs at Cardi was appreciated by her fans. A netizen referred to ‘Barney B,’ a term Minaj used for Cardi, and shared a fan-made replica of the album cover of Cardi’s new album, swapping the rapper with the loved children’s character Barney, and wrote simply,

“Barney B”

‘Cocaine Barbie’ climbed the trending list as Cardi B and Nicki Minaj began feuding online again

A fan shared insight into the impact of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s feud on their fans’ imaginations. As fans began echoing the digs the rappers took on each other, a netizen shared that ‘Cocaine Barbie,’ a term used by Cardi which took aim at Minaj, began trending. The fan wrote,

“Cardi B’s recent tweet towards Nicki Minaj “Cocaine Barbie” is currently trending (#24)”

This is not the first time that the two rappers have engaged in a public feud with each other. Previously, they have engaged in a famous beef, which consisted of targeting each other on social media and making subtle references in their respective songs against the other.

According to Complex, the drama between the rappers began when Cardi, as a rapper breaking into the scene, shared the stage with Minaj’s rival Remy Ma during 2017’s Hot 97’s Summer Jam festival. At the festival, Remy performed a special diss track against Minaj as well.

The feud intensified as misunderstandings piled on after Minaj and Cardi’s collaboration on Migos’ Motorsport, the music video for which saw Minaj performing on separate days, noted Complex.

In fact, the rappers’ feud reached a crescendo when during a 2018 New York Fashion Week event, the pair engaged in a physical altercation which involved Cardi throwing a heel at Minaj after one of her security personnel elbowed her, according to BBC. Both rappers subsequently took to social media at the time to share their differing versions of what happened.