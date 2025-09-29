What did Bad Bunny say about Trump? Comedian Jay Jurden claims President will likely skip Super Bowl 2026 after rapper announced as headliner

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: Bad Bunny performs onstage during night two during his "Most Wanted" tour at State Farm Arena on May 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation have confirmed that Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. They announced during the halftime of the Sunday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The news has garnered a multitude of reactions.

Comedian/writer Jay Jurden also shared his take on the announcement, while sarcastically predicting that President Trump might skip the upcoming Super Bowl game. Jurden said in an Instagram Reel:

“Okay everyone, put on your tinfoil hats. Bad Bunny being the Super Bowl performer for half time means Trump ain’t gonna go to the game.”

He added:

“He [Trump] can’t be seen clapping to Bad Bunny. They did it.”

Jurden’s claim stems from the Trump administration’s expanded use of ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and Bad Bunny’s stance on the incumbent POTUS. Earlier this year, Bad Bunny called out the U.S. President on July 4, Independence Day. The Puerto Rican rapper-singer released the music video for "NUEVAYoL."

The video featured a group of people gathered around an old-school radio, listening to a recording. The person speaking mimicked Trump and said:

“I made a mistake. I want to apologize to the immigrants in America.”

The voice mimicking the POTUS continues:

“I'm in the United States. I know America is the whole continent. I want to say that this country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans …”

The NUEVAYoL music video was not the only time Bad Bunny criticized Trump or anyone associated with him. Last year, during a rally of the then-GOP presidential candidate, Tony Hinchcliffe made a controversial joke towards Puerto Rico. The Un Verano Sin Ti artist lambasted the comedian on Instagram and later endorsed Kamala Harris.

Bad Bunny criticized Tony Hinchcliffe’s ‘Garbage’ remark about Puerto Rico at the Trump Rally

Last year, during a rally for then-Republican candidate Donald Trump at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Tony Hinchcliffe jokingly described Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage.” Bad Bunny slammed the comedian and Killy Tony creator in an Instagram post captioned, “garbage.”

The clip featured a heartfelt tribute to his native island, culture, and its people. The video montage also highlighted many of the celebrated Puerto Ricans. He concluded the tribute with a message from the singer (translated from Spanish):

“We have been fighting since day one of our existence. We are the definition of heart and resistance. And for those who forget who we are… Don't worry, we will proudly remind them.”

Later, Bad Bunny endorsed Kamala Harris, while also posting one of her clips on Instagram. The former vice president said in the video:

“I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and a competent leader. He abandoned the island, tried to block aid after back-to-back devastating hurricanes and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults.”

During an appearance on Popcast in January 2025, the Bullet Train actor told the hosts that he didn’t find Tony Hinchcliffe’s joke funny, especially considering it was said during a political rally. He said:

“It wasn't funny maybe if it was a standup comedy show [...] A political rally when you know that people don't know that it is a joke.”

It is not the first time Bad Bunny has slammed Trump or any of his allies. Earlier in September, during an interview with i-D magazine, the record producer discussed not performing any concerts in the US due to concerns about the Latino community in the country. Bad Bunny said:

“I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the US But specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the US… People from the US could come here to see the show.”

He added:

“Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue of—like, f***ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

In 2018, Bad Bunny called out Trump during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The music artist criticized the then 45th President after Hurricane Maria impacted Puerto Rico and other places in the northeastern Caribbean:

“3,000 people died in Hurricane Maria and Donald Trump is in denial.”

The three-time Grammy winner will now headline the halftime show during the Super Bowl in February 2026. He dedicated the milestone to his people and said in a press release (via Reuters):

“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown. This is for my people, my culture, and our history.”

He concluded, “Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” which translates to “Go tell your grandma we're going to be the SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW.” While Bad Bunny will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show for the first time, he guest performed at the Super Bowl LIV halftime in 2020.