“Why is she trying to block Taylor from #1”: Netizens react as Victoria Justice is set to release new music on October 3

Fans React to Victoria Justice’s Music Release Timing (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

American singer and actress Victoria Justice is preparing to release new music on Friday, October 3. Justice announced the upcoming drop on Instagram, prompting reactions from fans online, some joking about chart competition with other artists.

Justice has an established music career that includes one soundtrack album, three extended plays, 20 singles—including nine as a featured artist—six promotional singles, three charity singles, and 26 music videos. While details about the new release have not been fully disclosed, anticipation is building among her fan base, who are eager to hear her latest work and support her upcoming project.

"Why is she trying to block Taylor from #1 wth…," an X user commented.

Fans react to Victoria Justice dropping new music on Taylor Swift’s release day

Fans on X have been actively discussing Victoria Justice’s decision to release new music on the same day as Taylor Swift.

"The same day that Taylor Swift releases her album?! Girl....move the date! Taylor Swift is all the blogs/review sites will talk about that day," an X user commented.

"I think she’s desperate for her music to tank because this is the second year in a row she announced she’s releasing music on the same day Taylor is. Like pick a freaking new date to give your music a chance bro," another reacted.

"Victoria pulling up with new music feels like a throwback and a fresh start at the same time," one wrote.

Several users speculated that this timing could result in a notable impact if the track becomes a hit, reflecting excitement and curiosity about the upcoming release.

"ykw its lowkey smart cuz pop base going to tweet that new music out tonight, of course everyones gonna look at taylor tloasg, but it also gave victoria a clout too bcs the list would be short and her song would be noticeable," a person wrote.

"the only one whos not afraid of taylor, nothing but respect for this queen," one mentioned.

"Yk what would be funny? That she drop the most powerful hit of this year," another said.

Victoria Justice’s early music career and solo debut

Victoria Justice kicked off her music career by adding songs to soundtracks for her acting projects, including the 2009 Spectacular! album. She gained early commercial success with the Victorious soundtrack and its accompanying EPs, which both made it onto the Billboard 200.

To start her solo journey, Justice inked a deal with Columbia Records and dropped her first single, Gold, in 2013. But she and the label went their separate ways later that year because they didn't see eye to eye.