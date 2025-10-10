“This is not intentional!”: Victoria Justice jokes about sharing release dates with Taylor Swift for second time

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Victoria Justice visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

Victoria Justice dropped a new single Love Zombie on October 3, 2025, the same day as the release of Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The Nickelodeon alum has previously released music on the same day as Swift.

In 2024, she released Raw on April 19, the same day Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department launched. In an interview with PRIDE TODAY, Justice revealed that the same-date releases were not intentional and that she and Taylor Swift happen to think alike:

"I swear to everyone, to every Taylor Swift fan, this is not intentional! I guess great minds think alike. It's not a competition! I love Taylor. I'm such a huge fan. Let's see what happens on the next release date! Maybe it'll be her and me again."

“It’s really exciting to release this independently,” Victoria Justice opens up about not relying on a record label to release music

The Victorious Star began releasing music independently in 2020 after taking a break from the music industry in 2018 and hasn’t looked back since.

The 32-year-old singer told PRIDE TODAY that she was grateful to fans for making her dreams possible:

"It's really exciting to release this independently! I really have to thank the fans for this one. They truly made it happen! We're doing this for the girls and the gays. If the gays don't want to get up on the dance floor and go crazy to this song, we failed."

She also thanked her listeners for fulfilling her dreams of being creative by listening to her songs and watching her movies:

"Even though I might not be on the most massive scale, just to be able to be creative and live this life, I'm so immensely grateful to anyone who's watched anything I've done or listened to any of my music. I appreciate you and your support so much! I love you guys."

In Love Zombie, Victoria Justice playfully tackles the theme of romantic obsession. She mixes horror imagery with catchy pop tunes in a song that is equal parts dramatic and fun.

The chorus reads:

I'm a love zombie, you got me going crazy/ Just one kiss and only you can save me/ Ah-ah-ah, when love's on meI/ -I-I'm a love zombieI'm a love zombie, you got me going crazy/ Six feet down and only you can raise me/ Ah-ah-ah, when love's on meI-I-I'm a love zombie,"

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative reads!