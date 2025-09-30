“Time to call out Candace and Tucker”: Candace Owens Tucker Carlson under fire over spreading Charlie Kirk misinformation following assassination

Charlie Kirk expressed his concern over the anti-Israel sentiment and anti-Semitic trends in the letter (Image via Getty)

Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson have been called out by netizens for spreading misinformation related to Charlie Kirk’s death. Notably, the criticism emerged after a letter written by the late political activist on May 2, 2025, went viral on social media platforms.

According to the New York Post, Kirk’s letter was sent to Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, where he addressed the resolution to stop the spreading of anti-Israel sentiment and anti-Semitic trends among everyone.

In an episode of her podcast that aired earlier this month, Candace Owens claimed that Charlie Kirk was allegedly forced to face an intervention in the Hamptons in August this year for his stance on Israel, which involved Netanyahu and billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.

On the other hand, Tucker Carlson’s speech at Charlie Kirk’s memorial also created headlines, where he compared the latter’s death to Jesus Christ’s crucifixion. Carlson said that people reacted differently when Jesus started referring to those who were powerful and revealing their truth to everyone.

“I can just sort of picture the scene in a lamplit room with a bunch of guys sitting around and eating hummus, thinking about what do we do about this guy telling the truth about us. We must make him stop talking. And there’s always one guy with the bright idea, and I can hear him say, ‘I’ve got an idea, why don’t we just kill him? That’ll shut him up, That’ll fix the problem.’ It doesn’t work that way.”

Meanwhile, netizens have started reacting on X after learning about Charlie Kirk’s letter.

Most of them reshared the letter as they criticized Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson, with a user writing that the duo should be called out.

“It’s time to call out Candace and Tucker for being self aggrandizing conspiracy theorists”, @Gideon_Askowitz wrote.

The responses continued, with a user demanding that Candace and Tucker apologize for everything they have said.

“If Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson don’t apologize after we’ve all read Charlie Kirk’s letter to Bibi Netanyahu, then maybe it’s time we stop taking anything they say seriously”, @DanBurmawy wrote .

Another person wrote that Owens and Carlson were reportedly trying to earn profits through their claims.

“The letter proves that Candace and Tucker were full of sh*t lying about Charlie for profit and clicks”, @JayTC53 commented .

A few individuals also supported Candace and Tucker, with a user alleging that the attempt to take them down was happening from a separate place. Another user referred to Kirk’s letter by saying that no one would believe it.

“There’s a very obvious coordinated attempt to take down Candace and Tucker, and it’s very obvious exactly where it’s coming from. They can all pound sand”, @KevintheLyon stated . “No one is buying this bullsh*t. We stand with Candace and Tucker”, @Melo_Malebo said on X .

Charlie Kirk said that he would like to help Benjamin Netanyahu

In his letter sent to Benjamin Netanyahu, Charlie Kirk wrote that he has always advocated for Israel, which is also one of the best things he has done as a Christian, as per the New York Post.

He even spoke about the battle for the protection of the “Judeo-Christian civilization” by establishing alliances with the Jews.

Furthermore, Charlie Kirk also said that he wanted to help Netanyahu reduce the impact of the social media trends.

“The purpose of this letter is to lay out our concerns and outline potential remedies. Everything written here is from a place of deep love for Israel and the Jewish people. I think it’s important to be brutally honest with those you love. In my opinion, Israel is losing the information war and needs a ‘communications intervention’”, Charlie wrote.

Charlie Kirk stated that he has been described as a “paid apologist” while defending Israel and an “anti-Semitic” when he avoids doing the same.

Kirk also shared a few steps that can be used to change the public opinion, such as organizing a speaking tour for the Gaza hostages.

Meanwhile, Kirk’s murder suspect, Tyler Robinson, is currently in custody.

As per the latest update, Robinson’s attorney is seeking some extra time to review the evidence in the assassination case, and the hearing is now scheduled on October 30, 2025.