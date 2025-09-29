"Most streamers would've folded instantly": Netizens react to Kai Cenat revealing he rejected a $60 million gambling deal with Kick

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Kai Cenat speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Kai Cenat, a global streaming sensation known for creating viral moments, has stunned fans once again. In a recent livestream session with gospel icon Kirk Franklin, Cenat announced that in 2023, at the young age of 21, he passed on a jaw-dropping $60 million gambling deal with Kick, the platform associated with Stake.com.

Franklin's frustrated reaction at the moment immediately became an internet trend, turning it into a viral sensation.

What do the netizens say?

When the news was announced that Cenat had overtaken 60 million, the fans went into overdrive on social media, and the event triggered a wave of discussion and celebration of the achievement. Here are some fans' reactions:

"kai turning down $60M from gambling sites at his age is actually wild discipline most streamers would've folded instantly but he saw the long game over the quick bag," a user commented.

"Kirk Franklin woulda taken that deal," another user commented.

"He saved all his fans from watching those boring ahh slots/gambling streams," a netizen expressed.

"Begging for subs is "good money" but gambling deal isn't "good money"…," another netizen commented.

"Kirk probably told him off camera he would have taken the $60 M," a user wrote.

Kai Cenat turns down $60M Kick deal over gambling concerns, stays loyal to Twitch

Released in 2023, Kick was one of the most ambitious competitors of Twitch, with a very lucrative offer of 95/5 revenue split - much more attractive than the usual 50/50 of Twitch. Contracts in tens of millions of dollars soon attracted big names such as xQc and Adin Ross. However, when Kick partnered with a gambling giant, Stake.com, the idea of promoting casino-like content to younger viewers became contested since it raises the question of whether it is ethical.

One of the biggest bets made by the platform was a supposed proposal of 60 million dollars to Kai Cenat, which would bind one of the most promising streaming stars to the company. Cenat turned down the opportunity, which was alleged to be accompanied by the requirement to promote gambling content, unlike many of his peers who pursued huge paydays, and instead cemented his loyalty to Twitch, the platform that had made his career.

