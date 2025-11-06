Kai Cenat accused of driving a wedge between Gigi and her mom amid emotional Instagram rant

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Kai Cenat speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah, Kai Cenat's girlfriend, has suddenly found herself at the heart of a social‑media debate after she posted a YouTube video in which she talked about feeling emotionally neglected while growing up in Louisiana despite coming from a financially stable household. Her mother, Ashlee Monroe responded quickly and passionately defending her work as a parent, accusing Cenat of prying into her past and urging Gigi to step up for the sake of her public image.

As of November 6, 2025, both Alayah and Cenat had yet to comment to this. The incident has ignited a broad online discussion, about family connections, privacy and the pressures of living in the public eye.

Gigi's mom tearfully accuses Kai Cenat of causing tension between her and her daughter after Gigi claimed she never felt loved growing up

In an Instagram clip, Gigi's mother could be seen wiping away tears after her daughter, who most people recognize as the girlfriend of streamer Kai Cenat, laid bare the fact that she never experienced love while growing up. Speaking through tears, Gigi's mom recounted having shouldered the job of raising her child with no assistance from Gigi's father and she placed the blame squarely on Kai Cenat for driving a wedge into their family. She can be heard saying:

"Gabrielle you know you don't want me to post the stuff you was doing and I won't. Mr. Kai Cenat, you don't know my baby, the woman that you in love with that's me, that's me shining through her...Mr. Cenat said he did his research on me and her bestfriend (Brooklyn)?, he told my baby that if she hang out with me or her best friend, her reputation would be ruined. He said that he did his background on us..."

She alleged that Kai told Gigi to keep her distance from both her and her best friend, Brooklyn Frost, warning that any association could damage Gigi's image. Gigi's mother also hinted she could expose bits of her daughter's past whenever she wished and contested Gigi's claim of being from Louisiana, insisting she was in fact a Houston native.

The tear‑filled video surfaced soon after Gigi admitted she's never truly felt love from her parents, intensifying a public family feud. Across media, fans have voiced alarm and disbelief, alleging that Kai is meddling in Gigi's relationships and deepening the rift between mother and daughter.

